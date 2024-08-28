Where did Jonathan Smith play high school football? A look at Oregon State HC's playing career

Jonathan Smith played football at Glendora High in Los Angeles County, California. He graduated from the school in 1997 and joined the Oregon State Beavers as a walk-on quarterback, an institution from which he would eventually graduate in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in liberal studies. From there, he started a coaching career that eventually saw him become the Beavers coach (2018-2023) and now the Michigan State Spartans coach.

Smith has never been especially high on recruiting from his former high school. There doesn't seem to be a problem with it, either; he just hasn't. However, in 2022, there was a touching moment when a senior from the school was offered a walk-on spot at Oregon State just like Jonathan Smith was all those years ago.

Connor Meholovitch recalled how Smith introduced himself to him when he saw him wearing a Glendora High T-shirt during one of the Beavers' spring practices.

“He came up to me after practice and introduced himself, and I introduced myself," Meholovitch said. "That’s when we started talking about home. He told me, like, where he used to live, the street. It’s really cool to be able to relate to someone like that.”

Connor Meholovitch doesn't believe Jonathan Smith even knew who he was before that day.

Jonathan Smith set the expectations for the Michigan State Spartans ahead of the 2024 season

Jonathan Smith is about to start his season as the coach of the Michigan State Spartans. He has a hard job ahead of him, taking over a program that was rocked by Mel Tucker's alleged sex messages scandal last year and which finished 4-8. However, he seems to be full of excitement about the challenge ahead in 2024.

“It's something that we've been working really hard (on) and getting there,” Smith said. “I was pleased with how fall camp went. I thought there was some competition in it throughout. These guys have been working against each other, and now I know they're excited to get someone else on the other side of the line of scrimmage.”

He also spoke about 18-year-old transfer Aidan Chiles, a quarterback whom he described as being ready for the job. Chiles will make his career debut on Friday night when the Spartans open up their season against Florida Atlantic at 7 p.m. ET.

