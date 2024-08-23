Where is Matt Campbell coaching now? Closer look at former Toledo HC's career

Matt Campbell earned his stripes at the University of Toledo. The Toledo Rockets hired Campbell as the program's run game coordinator ahead of the 2009 college football season. The former collegiate defensive lineman thrived in the role and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2010. Campbell became Toledo's head coach in 2011 at 32 years old, becoming the youngest head coach in the history of the Football Bowl Subdivision. He occupied the role until November 2015.

Matt Campbell is currently coaching the Iowa State Cyclones. Campbell has been with the program since November 29, 2015, when he replaced Paul Rhoads as head coach. Campbell has gone on to become one of the most important figures in Iowa State football.

Matt Campbell is the Big 12's second-longest tenured active coach

According to the Iowa State Football website, Matt Campbell is the Big 12's second-longest active head coach. Campbell has coached in over 100 games and has successfully changed the school's football fortunes since his hiring.

Campbell has the second-most wins as Iowa State coach and is just four wins away from breaking Dan McCarney’s school record of 56 wins. In terms of personal accolades, he has three Big 12 Coach of the Year Awards (2017, 2018, 2020) and has guided his side to winning records in all but one of the last seven seasons.

Matt Campbell has put Iowa State on the map

Since joining Iowa State, Campbell has turned them into regulars on the AP Top 25. The program has appeared in the annual AP Top 25 poll on five of the last seven occasions. Furthermore, the former Toledo head coach holds the distinction of being the only Iowa State head coach to defeat every program he’s faced in the regular season.

Campbell has coached notable players, including running back Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar and cornerback T.J. Tampa. He has also coached his fair share of college football standouts who have gone on to become solid contributors in the National Football League.

Campbell and Iowa State start their 2024 campaign against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks and will end the season with a matchup versus the Kansas State Wildcats.

