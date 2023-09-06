Where did the Pac-12 go wrong? Exploring the recent drama around conference realignments

The Pac-12 finds itself on the brink of collapse following the implosion that rocked the athletic conference over the last couple of weeks. The 'Conference of Champions' is left with just two schools following the mass exodus of 10 members to other Power Five conferences in the previous few months.

After over 100 years in the college sports landscape, the conference might be going through its last season in collegiate athletics. The likely scenario is that the Pac-12 will no longer exist after 2024, marking an end to its history.

Where did the Pac-12 go wrong?

A single decision wasn't responsible for the fall of the Pac-12; instead, a series of bad moves from the conference leadership over the years brought the league here. Decisions made under former commissioner Larry Scott and incumbent George Kliavkoff actively contributed to the implosion.

Failure to expand is one big mistake the league made under the leadership of both Scott and Kliavkoff. The conference had the chance to poach ruthlessly from the Big 12 on two occasions (2010 and 2021) but turned it down. The Big 12, however, played a prominent role in its breakup.

Overestimating its value was another considerable mistake the Pac-12 made. Rejecting the ESPN deal that would have paid around $30 million per school and requesting a higher amount ended up becoming a devastating move for the conference. The Big 12, on the other hand, wasted no time in taking that deal.

It's incredible to realize many of the Pac-12 teams are getting around the exact figure the conference rejected from ESPN in 2022 in their new leagues; some are getting far below that. Poor leadership decisions on expansion and media rights are responsible for the Pac-12's fall.

Will the Pac-12 survive?

This is one question that continues to fly around across the college football world. The survival of the Pac-12 would have been easier if Stanford and Cal had not moved to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Expansion by getting four more teams has a higher probability of success.

The conference already hired former West Virginia athletic director Oliver Luck to explore the possibility of keeping the conference alive. However, the chances remain very slim, considering how things have turned. Nonetheless, the possibility of survival can't be ruled out.

A merger with the Mountain West Conference or the American Athletic Conference has been muted. However, weighing the intricacies of the move, it's unknown if that will become possible. Nonetheless, it will be considered by Oregon State and Washington State before any other step is taken.