Where did Pac-12 teams go? 2024 conference realignment for the Pacific-12, explained

The Pac-12 has been the conference most affected by conference realignment as it's in danger of losing its Power Five status. Its inability to secure a long-term media rights deal has led to eight of the 12 programs announcing their intention to leave next summer.

Take a look below at how realignment has shook up the Pac-12.

Which Pac-12 teams have announced their intentions to leave?

The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans were the first schools to announce their departures. On June 30, 2022, both programs announced that they would be joining the Big Ten in 2024. The impact of losing the Los Angeles market hurt the Pac-12 in media rights negotiations.

When it became clear that the conference was struggling to land a long-term media rights deal, rumors began to swirl of several schools considering departing. The Colorado Buffaloes were the next to take that step. On July 27, they announced that they would be joining the Big 12.

Soon thereafter, conference officials presented the remaining nine schools with the media rights offer that they had received. The schools would have received the lowest of any Power Five conference.

In response, on August 4, the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies announced that they would be joining the Big Ten. The same day, the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes announced that they were joining the Big 12.

The California Bears, Oregon State Beavers, Stanford Cardinal and Washington State Cougars are the only schools that remain in the conference. There have been talks, however, of each of the schools, particularly the Bears and the Cardinal, following suit and leaving for greener pastures. Both California and Stanford have reportedly been in talks with the Atlantic Coasst Conference.

According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, ACC officials recently held a vote on adding the two programs. McMurphy reported that the potential expansion was one vote short, tweeting:

"Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina & NC State are the ACC schools against adding Stanford & Cal, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by SI. W/only 11 of 15 schools (including Notre Dame) in favor, ACC expansion is 1 vote shy of required 75% (12 of 15) to add new members"

Furthermore, there are also talks that the Pac-12 is looking to add schools amid the mass exodus. The situation remains one to monitor as the conference could rebuild its ranks, or dissolve altogether, over the next few weeks.