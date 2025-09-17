"Where's Arch Manning?" "This list sucks": CFB fans baffled by updated Heisman odds for 2025 ahead of Week 4 showdown

By Geoff
Modified Sep 17, 2025 15:16 GMT
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (left) and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (right) are 1-2 in the updated Heisman Triophy odds ahead of the Week 4 games (Image Source: IMAGN)
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (left) and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (right) are 1-2 in the updated Heisman Triophy odds ahead of the Week 4 games (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football fans were baffled by the updated Heisman Trophy odds for the 2025 season ahead of Week 4 games this weekend.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is the top favorite to win the prestigious college football award with +700 odds after Week 3 per Bet MGM. He's followed closely by Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, who has +900 odds of winning the Heisman.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and Georgia QB Gunner Stockton occupy third and fourth spots with odds of +1100 and +1200, respectively. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Texas A&M's Marcel Reed and Tennessee's Joey Aguilar are tied for fifth at +1500.

Fans were perplexed by the list, and one of them was asking the current odds of preseason Heisman favorite Texas QB Arch Manning.

Manning's odds took a hit on Tuesday, dropping from +1200 prior to Texas' Week 3 game against UTEP to +3000 immediately after the 27-10 win on Saturday. The quarterback went 11-of-25 for 114 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Another fan felt that the oddsmakers weren't giving Utah QB Devon Dampier some love as he threw a fit at the list.

A football enthusiast described the Heisman odds after Week 3 as something that can generate rage among fans.

A fan couldn't believe that Georgia QB Stockton is fourth on the list, while others are looking for other position players who are deserving of mention in Heisman Trophy talks.

Rounding out the Top 10 of the Heisman odds are Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (+1600), his teammate and Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (+1700) and a tie for +2000 between Devon Dampier (Utah), Jayden Maiava (USC), Thomas Castellanos (Florida State), Ty Simpson (Alabama) and Jackson Arnold (Auburn).

Heisman top favorite Carson Beck is finding his spots for Miami

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is wheelin' and dealin' in the first three weeks of the 2025 college football season and his consistency has put him at the apex of early Heisman Trophy talks.

Beck is the major reason for the Hurricanes' 3-0 start. His playcalling and accuracy have been superb in the first three weeks, turning the Mario Cristobal-coached team into a legitimate threat for the national title.

His last game against South Florida was proof of his rise to the top. Beck was 23 of 28 for 340 yards and three touchdowns and one rushing TD to lead the Hurricanes to a 49-12 victory.

He was able to distribute the plays evenly to his receivers and running backs and his command of the ball was outstanding all throughout the contest.

Miami's next game is on Saturday against Florida and Beck hopes to beat presumed Gators starting QB DJ Lagway to continue his ascent to the top.

Edited by Geoff
