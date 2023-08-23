Where does Tim Tebow live now? Exploring assets owned by the former Florida Gators star

Tim Tebow has lived in Jacksonville, Florida, since the end of his short NFL career in 2014. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner was born in the Philippines to missionary parents but spent the whole of his adolescence in Jacksonville alongside his four siblings.

The former Florida Gators quarterback currently lives in a luxurious mansion within the prestigious gated community of Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club in South Jacksonville. Notably, this is Tebow's second house in Jacksonville since returning in 2014.

The two-story mansion stands on 1.49 acres of land and was built in 2016. Tebow reportedly bought the mansion on June 28, 2019, for a sum of $2.99 million, according to Jacksonville Daily Record. The purchase was notably completed at $500,000 less than the asking price.

The Jacksonville mansion has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. With a modern architectural design, this home boasts of an open floor plan that includes a gourmet kitchen adorned with marble countertops and two islands designed for seating.

Additionally, the residence offers a 120-bottle wine room, a home theatre, and entertainment area, a saltwater pool, and a spacious five-car garage. Tim Tebow’s mansion also features a game room complete with a full bar and a host of other luxurious facilities.

Tim Tebow’s first home in Jacksonville

Tim Tebow bought his first home in Jacksonville in 2014 for a sum of $1.4 million following the end of his stint with the Denver Broncos. The house is also located at Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club and features a good number of luxurious facilities.

The two-story building covers 6,500 square feet and sits on almost an acre of land. The elegant structure, adorned with brick cladding, showcases a motor court at its front and a dining gazebo at the rear, which gracefully descends towards a serene pond.

The brick exterior of the house is adorned with white columns, lending it a subtle Colonial ambience. Upon entering through the covered front porch, one is welcomed into living areas characterized by a harmonious blend of wood, brick, and stone elements.

The dining room and billiards room are crowned with wood-coffered ceilings, adding an elegant touch to the design.

The house was sold by Tim Tebow in 2020 for a reported $1.4 million, the same amount he bought it at in 2014. Public records indicate that the purchaser of the property is Robin Eletto, an executive affiliated with the sports retail firm Fanatics. Tebow originally listed the home for $1.7 million.