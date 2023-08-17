Where is Urban Meyer now? What is he doing today? 

Urban Meyer is one of the greatest coaches to have ever graced college football. He stands as one of the most accomplished and respected coaching figures within the realm, having established himself as an astute strategist and motivator.

His national championship success at Florida and Ohio State places him among the elites as one of four coaches in college football history to win titles with two universities. The others are Pop Warner, Howard Jones and Nick Saban.

Following his brief stint in the NFL, Urban Meyer currently works as an analyst for Fox Sports. He makes appearances on their weekly "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show. He initially took the role in 2019 before leaving for the NFL and subsequently made a return in 2022.

He is available at Fox Network Center in Los Angeles for the studio show and at various NCAA stadiums for the program's roadshow.

Meyer remains one of the college football greats

Urban Meyer effectively solidified his reputation as a mastermind on the sidelines during his days as a college football coach. His highly technical and innovative offense and the ability to bring out and develop the talent of his players sets him apart.

The legendary coach served in various capacities at a number of programs before securing his first head coaching job at Utah. However, it wasn't until he arrived in Florida that he became a force to be reckoned with. He guided the Gators to national championships in 2006 and 2008.

Urban Meyer's accomplishments in college football go beyond Florida. The Cincinnati alum also made giant strides during his time at Ohio State. Under his guidance, the Buckeyes claimed the national championship in 2014.

Urban Meyer's failed stint in the NFL

Urban Meyer's tenure as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars did not turn out as expected, and it became a blemish on his outstanding record in the collegiate realm. He was hired in January 2014 with high hopes among fans that he would bring his winning ways to the franchise.

However, things immediately began to fall apart for Meyer right from the beginning of his career in the unforgiving professional stage. His coaching style has worked perfectly in the collegiate sphere but appeared not suitable for the more advanced NFL.

Meyer's only NFL season in 2021 was one to forget. He led the Jaguars to a disappointing 2-11, the worst in the NFL that season and was fired in December 2021 without finishing the season. His NFL journey tarnished his winning legacy.