Where will running back Taylor Tatum land?

Running back Taylor Tatum has been the talk of college football recruiting circles as he is yet to announce where he will play after high school. He finished his junior season with 33 touchdowns.

He is considered to be a top 50 player in the 2024 recruiting class and has yielded offers from some of the top programs in the United States.

He still has another season to play for Longview High School in Texas, but committing around this time is completely normal. There are a lot of dominant programs that are interested in him, but only one team will be victorious in the Taylor Tatum sweepstakes.

Tatum has received offers from Michigan, Oklahoma, USC, Alabama and Arkansas to name a few of them. But where will he begin his collegiate career? Let's dive into what some experts think and his best fit.

Crystal ball predictions for Taylor Tatum

Taylor Tatum is expected to commit to the Michigan Wolverines according to his 247 Sports profile. As arguably the best running back prospect in the 2024 class, he should be a major fan favorite for whatever team lands him.

Though he does not have a huge frame at 5-foot-10, 205 pounds, he could be even tougher as his collegiate career begins.

The Michigan Wolverines would arguably be his best option to take the first step in his collegiate career. The Wolverines have an upperclassmen running back room so Tatum is going to have the opportunity to be a starting running back early on in his collegiate career.

Insiders are leaning this way as well as the four-star recruit has shown to be extremely interested in the program.

Coach Jim Harbaugh has shown the dominance that he has in the Big Ten, as they are currently the top program in the conference. Tatum would be an incredible addition to the squad to help bring the Wolverines to the next core of their program for the next few years.

