Where will Scott Cochran go? 5 potential landing spots for former Georgia coach

Scott Cochran has resigned as special teams coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Cochran had been with the Bulldogs since 2020, but on Wednesday, the school announced he resigned to pursue other opportunities.

“I want to thank Scott and Darrell for their contributions to Georgia football. We wish them all the best moving forward,” Kirby Smart said in the statement.

As of right now, it's uncertain what those other opportunities are, but Cochran will likely land on his feet soon.

Scott Cochran landing spots

#1 Alabama

The most obvious landing spot for Scott Cochran is returning to Alabama.

Cochran spent 12 years with the Crimson Tide working under Nick Saban, so he is familiar with the program. Although Kalen DeBoer and Alabama hired Jay Nunez to be their special teams coordinator, Cochran could still be an analyst or help Nunez in some capacity.

Cochran would be able to add some wisdom to DeBoer's staff and bring in some familiarity as well.

#2 Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners lost special teams analyst Jay Nunez to Alabama for their vacant special teams coordinator role.

Although Nunez was just an analyst, that is a role that Cochran could come in and fill. Cochran has years of experience coaching special teams and strength and conditioning, so any program will likely be interested in him.

#3 LSU

If Scott Cochran wants to be close to home, returning to the LSU Tigers could make sense for him.

The Tigers have Slade Nagle as their special teams coordinator, but Cochran could serve as an analyst and also spend more time at home if he takes the job at LSU.

Cochran could also return to his roots and be a strength and conditioning coach, and return to where his coaching career started.

#4 Tennessee

Remaining in the South seems the most likely for Scott Cochran, and the Tennessee Volunteers could be a landing spot for him.

Tennessee has Mike Ekeler as its linebackers and special teams coordinator, so there is a chance Cochran could fit in and help out Ekeler with the special teams so he could focus more on the linebackers.

Cochran's wealth of experience and being around championship programs would also be a plus for the Vols who are looking to get over the hump.

#5 Texas

The Texas Longhorns made it to the college football playoff last year and are looking to build off of that success now that they are in the SEC.

The Longhorns currently have Jeff Banks as their special teams coordinator, but he also serves as an assistant head coach and tight ends coach, so there is a lot on his plate.

Banks could give up the special teams role to Scott Cochran who has proven his success in that role.