The Big Ten Conference is one of the oldest Division I collegiate athletic conferences. It was started almost 127 years ago in 1896. The founding members included Chicago, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue, Northwestern and Wisconsin.

Today, the Big Ten conference in college football houses 14 member schools, each competing for glory, and is a part of the Power 5 conferences. But given the name, the conference did limit itself to 10 members a couple of decades back. But which was the 11th program to join?

Which was the 11th team to join the Big Ten conference?

The Penn State Nittany Lions were the 11th member to join the conference in 1990. This was the first time in 40 years that a new member joined the conference. Before this, the Michigan State Spartans became the 10th member in 1950 after the departure of Chicago.

However, the Penn State football team started playing in the Big Ten three years after its initiation in 1993. And over the years, it has witnessed quite the success, winning five conference titles so far.

The last time the Penn State Nittany Lions emerged as conference champions was in 2016. They were led by current coach James Franklin, who achieved an overall 11-3 record that campaign. Unfortunately, the team did not make it to the playoff berth to compete for the national championship.

Franklin has been the head coach of the Nittany Lions since 2014. Over the years, he has improved the talent that the program possesses to compete at the top level of collegiate football.

Last season, Franklin led Penn State to an 11-2 campaign and finished third in the Big Ten conference. This was an improvement from the disappointing 7-6 season they had in 2021. The Nittany Lions emerged as the champions of the 2022 Rose Bowl, defeating the Utah Utes to win their first Rose Bowl since 1995.

Penn State's record so far this season in the Big Ten

So far this season, the Nittany Lions have just lost one game out of seven. They are ranked third in the East division behind Michigan and Ohio State, who continue to remain undefeated after Week 9.

Following a defeat at the hands of the Buckeyes in Week 8, Penn State recuperated to secure a 33-24 win over Indiana.

