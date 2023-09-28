Which celebrities will attend Colorado vs. USC Week 5 game?

The Colorado Buffaloes have been the talk of college football as Deion Sanders has helped turn the program around.

When Sanders took over the program, he was vocal about trying to turn it around. However, the expectations were low as in Week 1, Colorado was a 21-point underdog on the road against TCU.

Regardless of the outcome, the Buffs have garnered massive fan attention. As a result, celebrities have now become part of this hype.

For the Buffaloes' Week 5 matchup at home against USC, several celebrities will be in attendance, as those celebrities are LeBron James, Bronny James, Jay Z, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Matthew McConaughey, and Will Ferrell.

It shouldn't be a surprise that many celebrities are going to Colorado to watch the Buffaloes play against USC. In Colorado's last home game, the likes of Dwayne Johnson were in attendance two weeks ago.

Are Deion Sanders and Colorado looking to pull off the past-week upset?

Although plenty of celebrities will be in attendance for Colorado's Week 5 game against USC, Deion Sanders is just focused on the game. However, he does have nothing but praise for the Trojans and their head coach, Lincoln Riley.

“I have the utmost respect and love and appreciation for their head coach. This is a bona-fide winner. He’s one of the upper-tier coaches, and I admire him tremendously.”

Against USC, Sanders will have his hands full against Caleb Williams and the potent Trojans offense. He will also have to do it without Travis Hunter, who remains out. Also, cornerback Shilo Sanders could also be out, according to Deion.

“He’s doing better. We went to the hospital right after we landed. He’s doing much better. We’re praying that he heals and he’s playing this weekend. He’s a valuable part of our secondary and our team defensively.

Although Colorado is dealing with some key injuries, Deion Sanders is extremely confident in his team that they can pull off the upset.