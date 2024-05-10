Which CFB stars are on the deluxe edition of EA College Football 25 cover? Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Jalen Milroe and more

The PlayStation Store revealed the cover athletes for the deluxe edition of EA College Football 25 on Friday. So far, we have been able to identify six top players among many others on the feature

In the sneak peek, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards and Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter formed the final row in the group of players. However, all players had their backs turned, so we could only spot their jerseys.

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe were also spotted in the collection.

While there are several helmets in the foreground, two more players from the group can be seen wearing USC and Notre Dame jerseys. Although the players didn't have names on their uniforms, the numbers could give us some more insights.

As per the current rosters, the USC Trojans player is tipped as tight end Kade Eldridge, while the Notre Dame player might be wideout Jayden Harrison. However, there's no confirmation on any other players who don't have the names on the back of their jerseys.

When is EA College Football 25 releasing? All we know about the highly anticipated game

As per reports from popular podcaster David Waters, EA College Football 25 is set to release this summer, most likely on July 19.

However, Extra Points writer Matt Brown quote-tweeted Waters on X and suggested that there might be some pushback on the date.

"Just talked to 2 people at EA with direct knowledge, and both said 'we have not shared a direct date with anybody' and would not confirm this date. July is what I've heard is the target. So this could be correct! But I haven't seen it in writing and EA won't confirm it." Brown wrote.

Although the release date for the game is yet to be confirmed by EA, more covers are expected, and a full trailer for the game will be released later this month.

