Which college football team does LeBron James support? 4x NBA Champ voices support for Big Ten team

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is a supporter of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Recently, the star NBA player made it known that he couldn't wait to see the Buckeyes commit Jeremiah Smith to play for the Big Ten school. He shared his desire through his Twitter account, with the following tweet:

"Can’t wait to see him in Scarlet & Gray"

According to 247 Sports, Smith is a 5-star prospect for the Buckeyes. He was also pursued by Florida State, Florida, Georgia, and Miami. Andrew Ivins, director of scouting for 247 Sports, had this to say about the prospect:

"One of the most talented wide receiver prospects to come out of South Florida in the modern recruiting era ... Should be viewed as one of the top offensive playmakers in the 2024 cycle and a potential WR1 for a College Football Playoff regular."

"Will need to keep mastering all of the little things, but is already well ahead of the curve, which could lead to early playing time on Saturdays. NFL upside."

It's no wonder James is excited to see him play.

Lebron James buys personalized cleats for Ohio State Buckeyes

Ahead of the victory over then-No. 7 Penn State, the Lakers player gifted the entirety of the Ohio State roster personalized cleats. The boots had a style mimicking the Lebron 4 "Graffiti" basketball shoes.

This wasn't the first time James gave his favorite team cleats; he did it again before their final regular-season match in 2022. "West Lane," "O-H," "Brutus," "Horseshoe," and "Woody Hayes" are among the Ohio State motifs on the boots.

Lebron James at the Ohio State games

Lebron James also takes time to attend the games of the Buckeyes, with him last attending the 2022 clash with Notre Dame, which his team won 21-10.

He has also brought up his son Bryce James as a fan of the Big Ten side. Bryce James attended the Buckeyes victory over the Maryland Terrapins 37-17 on October 7th of this year.

Where do Lebron James' sons study?

His oldest son, Bronny James studies at USC where he is a point guard. His youngest, Bryce James, isn't at the college level yet. He plays at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California.