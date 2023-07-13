Which new teams have joined the Big 12? A look at conference expansion wins in 2023 after Texas, OU snub

The Big 12 Conference has four new teams joining the fray for the 2023 college football season — the BYU Cougars, Houston Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, and UCF Knights.

With the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners leaving for the Southeastern Conference following this season, the Big 12 is going to feel different. What should we be expecting out of the four newest programs? Let's take a closer look into each team and if they should surpass their win totals for the 2023 college football season.

Big 12 New Teams

BYU Cougars: 6

The BYU (Brigham Young University) Cougars are coming off an independent program that was 8-5 last year. They ended the year strongly with a bowl win over the SMU Mustangs in the New Mexico bowl. The Cougars are trying to figure things out with a new quarterback under center. Take the under on their win total this season.

UCF Knights: 6.5

The UCF (University of Central Florida) Knights are coming off an incredible season as they finished second with a 9-5 record. Their offense was doing extremely well, scoring 32.9 points per game in 2022, and should continue to be a solid offensive team here. They should hit the over on their win totals as they are going to be great in the Big 12.

Houston Cougars: 4.5

The Houston Cougars are ready to make their Big 12 debut this season but finished fourth in the American with an 8-5 record. They did lose quarterback Clayton Tune to the NFL draft, so their offense is going to be interesting. He led the program in both passing and rushing yards, so they need to figure things out against tougher competition. Take the under here as well.

Cincinnati Bearcats: 4.5

The final new team to join the Big 12 and leave the American is the Cincinnati Bearcats. They were second in the conference last year with a 9-4 record. Without Ben Bryant under center this season, they are expecting the transfer, Emory Jones, to lead the Bearcats. Their win total is not too high so they should be able to eclipse it here.

All four teams are having a tougher schedule than they are used to, so this should be interesting to see unfold. The conference is going to have a highly intriguing season. Which one of these teams should be the biggest surprise next season?

