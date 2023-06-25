The EA Sports college football video game is expected to return this year after a long hiatus. Since EA Sports announced its intentions to resurrect the video series in February 2021, there has been an abundance of excitement and anticipation.

While some factors still cast dark shadows on the revival of the game, the release date, according to the publisher, remains July. Player rating is one of the most talked about aspects of the game. It is one area that generates a whole lot of controversy among fans.

Getting rated 99 overall by EA Sports is an exclusive feat only a few college players can attain in the game. In this article, we take a look at the college players expected to be rated 99 overall in the upcoming video game series:

The game is "a priority for EA Sports” and is not affected by this week's lawsuit. The EA Sports College Football video game is "on track" for a Summer 2024 release, per @ChrisVannini The game is "a priority for EA Sports” and is not affected by this week's lawsuit. The EA Sports College Football video game is "on track" for a Summer 2024 release, per @ChrisVannini.The game is "a priority for EA Sports” and is not affected by this week's lawsuit. https://t.co/0t8zLeP6fm

#1 Caleb Williams (USC Trojans)

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is widely expected to be rated 99 overall in all quarters. The USC quarterback took the college football world by storm last season, recording 4,537 passing yards and 42 touchdowns. He also rushed for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Willams is tipped to retain the Heisman Trophy this year, which is a rare feat in college football. He is also considered one of the top picks for the 2024 NFL draft. His superb arm strength and incredible rushing skill will make him unplayable in the EA Sports relaunch of the game.

#2 Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State Buckeyes)

Harrison is the only wide receiver that could join the 99 Club in the upcoming college football game. The Ohio State junior incredibly impressed the college football world last season, stepping up in the absence of Jackson Smith-Njigba due to injury.

He forged a remarkably powerful offensive partnership with C.J. Stroud which was crucial to the Buckeyes' 2022 season. He recorded an impressive 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. He will be one of the favorite pass catchers for those playing the newest edition.

#3 Blake Corum (Michigan Wolverines)

Thanks to his decision to return to Michigan for his senior season, Corum will feature in the highly anticipated game. The running back was widely expected to declare for the 2023 NFL draft after the end of last season but he decided otherwise.

In the 2022 college football season, he delivered an impressive performance by accumulating 1,463 yards on the ground and scoring 18 touchdowns for the Wolverines. With his electrifying speed, Corum will definitely be one of the fastest characters in the EA Sports game.

#4 Brock Bowers (Georgia Bulldogs)

Bowers emerged as the top-ranked tight end last season in college football. The Bulldogs player led his position in multiple statistical categories during the 2021 season, including receiving yards (942), yards after the catch (479), and receiving yards after contact (274).

As the current holder of the John Mackey Award, which recognizes the top tight end in college football, Bowers is expected to be crucial for Georgia next season. He will also definitely be a brilliant option in the passing and blocking game on the NCAA 2024.

#5 Joe Alt (Notre Dame Fighting Irish)

Alt was arguably the best offensive tackle in college football last season. He was a crucial factor in Notre Dame's rushing game throughout the season, His physical presence created a daunting challenge for opposing defensive linemen, giving them nightmares on the field.

His exceptional performance positions him as a potential top-five pick in the 2024 draft and heralds him as the most promising offensive tackle prospect since Penei Sewell. He is also expected to be the top-rated offensive lineman on the anticipated video game edition.

