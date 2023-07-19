Which players will accompany Hugh Freeze on Day 2 of SEC media days? Top 5 questions we need the Auburn squad to address

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze will be participating in Day 2 of the SEC Media Days. The Tigers are the third team scheduled to have their turn, and tight end Luke Deal, linebacker Elijah McAllister and offensive lineman Cameron Stutts will also be present.

Here are five questions we would like Hugh Freeze to address during his session at the SEC Media Days at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee:

Top five questions for Hugh Freeze at the SEC Media Days

#5, How well has the implementation of the new system gone?

Hugh Freeze has been transparent since he took over at Auburn about the challenges that arise when implementing new systems on offense and defense.

Many in the college football world will want to hear from Freeze what the progress looks like since spring practice. Without a doubt, the team must have made significant improvements on both sides of the ball. However, only Freeze can accurately quantify it.

#4, How well is the coaching staff adapting?

Most members of the new coaching staff under Hugh Freeze will be going through their first season at Auburn. Having to work with a new set of players is obviously a challenging task.

Notably, the offensive and defensive coordinators will be having their first experience in the SEC when the season kicks off. It's crucial to know how far the new staff is adapting to life at Auburn and what its expectations are for the upcoming season.

#3, What led to the suspension of several student-athletes?

Auburn University released a statement to journalists in the middle of May, stating that they had suspended at least one individual from their program due to a breach of team regulations.

The details regarding the situation were not provided. However, it is believed to have been in relation to the release of an explicit video involving Jarquez Hunter. Hugh Freeze will be asked to provide clarity on the issue and the number of students suspended.

#2, Who will be Auburn's starting quarterback?

The consensus among fans and analysts after the end of last season is that Auburn needs a new quarterback after the underwhelming performances of Robby Ashford led to a losing season.

It is believed that Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne will be given the starting role next season. However, Thorne's absence from spring practice places some doubt on his chances. It will be great to see High Freeze clarify the situation.

#1, What are the expectations after a return to the SEC?

After four seasons in charge at Liberty, Hugh Freeze makes his way back to the SEC with Auburn. The experienced coach previously had a stint in the conference with Ole Miss.

What Freeze has to offer at Auburn after making a rare return to the league will be an intriguing question to ask. He needs to make the college football world understand that the Tigers are on the right path under his guidance.

