Which players will accompany Kirby Smart on Day 2 of SEC Media Days? Top 5 questions we need the Georgia squad to address

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will participate in the Day 2 of the SEC Media Days in Nashville. The Bulldogs will be the second team to take the stage, and Smart will be accompanied by TE Brock Bowers, DB Kamari Lassiter and OL Sedrick Van Pran. Georgia will take the podium at 11:30 a.m.

The 2023 SEC Media Days kicked off Monday at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. The event commenced with the conference commissioner Greg Sankey having his session. This was followed by the contingent from LSU, Texas A&M and Missouri.

Let's look at five questions we want Kirby Smart to answer during his session at the event.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - What are Georgia's chances of a national championship?

The Bulldogs have claimed the last two college football national championships, defeating Alabama in 2021 and TCU in 2022. The team will have a go at the third straight title next season.

The college football world is waiting to know what Kirby Smart feels about Georgia's chances in the upcoming season. The Bulldogs have lost a handful of its starters to the NFL Draft but also have a talented group returning for the 2023 season.

#2 - Is Beck the starting quarterback?

2023 CFP National Championship - TCU vs. Georgia

After his long tenure in Athens, Stetson Bennett is finally out of the Georgia Bulldogs team. Replacing a two-time national championship-winning quarterback is definitely not easy.

With Carson Beck expected to be handed the starting role next season, it's crucial to know why Kirby Smart is making the decision. Beck is entering his senior year at Georgia next season and has a huge task of leading the offense of the country’s best team.

#3 - Will Bobo be an able offensive coordinator?

Not only has quarterback Stetson Bennett left Georgia for the NFL, but Todd Monken has also left his role as the OC and QB coach for the Bulldogs after three seasons to join the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL.

He's been replaced by former Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo. With the history of a slow start by offensive coordinators in his era, it's crucial to know what Kirby Smart feels about Bobo and how he can break the jinx and get things to work immediately.

#4 - Will the players' driving incidents impact the team's performance?

Georgia's offseason has been filled with controversy over reckless driving. At least three of the program's players have been arrested based on driving incidents during the offseason.

Notably, reckless driving led to the death of a player and a staff member of the team after the national championship win. Kirby Smart has to answer questions about what Georgia is doing in-house to avoid recurrence and bring out the best character in its players.

#5 - How is the program handling Alan Judd's recent article?

Investigative reporter Alan Judd's article is the latest controversy encountered by the Georgia Bulldogs this offseason. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalist wrote about how Georgia protects its players when accused of abuses against women.

The University of Georgia Athletic Association has since written a nine-page response to the AJC requesting the retraction of the fabricated stories. Kirby Smart must address an important issue like this during the Media Days.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault