Which players will be in attendance for SEC media days 2023? Georgia TE Brock Bowers, Alabama DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, and more

The SEC media days 2023 are set to begin on July 17th and will last until July 20th in Nashville, Tennessee. While all 14 coaches will be in attendance, each school will also have three players. Let's take a look at the list of players that will be in attendance.

Which 42 players will attend the SEC media days in 2023?

The Alabama Crimson Tide will have junior offensive lineman JC Latham, junior defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry and junior linebacker Dallas Turner present. The Arkansas Razorbacks will have junior defensive end Landon Jackson, senior quarterback KJ Jefferson and junior running back Raheim Sanders in attendance.

Senior tight end Luke Deal, senior linebacker Elijah McAllister and senior offensive lineman Kameron Stutts will represent the Auburn Tigers. The Florida Gators will send junior offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun, junior defensive back Jason Marshall Jr. and senior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall to the SEC media days.

Junior tight end Brock Bowers, junior defensive back Kamari Lassiter and junior offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran will be on hand for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Kentucky Wildcats will be represented by senior offensive lineman Eli Cox, senior defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine and senior linebacker J.J. Weaver.

Senior quarterback Jayden Daniels, senior running back Josh Williams and junior defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo will be present for the LSU Tigers. The Ole Miss Rebels will send senior defensive end Cedric Johnson, sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins and senior cornerback Deantre Prince to Nashville.

Senior defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy, senior running back Jo'quavious Marks and senior quarterback Will Rogers will represent the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Missouri Tigers will have junior defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine, senior offensive lineman Javon Foster and senior defensive lineman Darius Robinson in attendance.

Senior defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway, senior punter Kai Kroeger and senior quarterback Spencer Rattler will be on hand for the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Tennessee Volunteers will have senior quarterback Joe Milton III, senior defensive lineman Omari Thomas and senior tight end Jacob Warren present.

Junior defensive lineman Fadil Diggs, senior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson and senior wide receiver Ainias Smith will be present for the Texas A&M Aggies. The Vanderbilt Commodores will be represented by senior linebacker Ethan Barr, senior safety Jaylen Mahoney and senior wide receiver Will Sheppard.

When will each SEC coach speak to the media?

SEC media days 2023 will kick off on July 17th with LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly, Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz and Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher set to address the media. Auburn Tigers coach Hugh Freeze, Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Zach Arnett and Vanderbilt Commodores coach Clark Lea will follow on July 18th.

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, Arkansas Razorbacks Sam Pittman, Florida Gators coach Billy Napier and Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Stoops will all speak to the media on July 19th. Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer and Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel will conclude the SEC media days on July 20th.

