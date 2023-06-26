Which QBs participated in the 2023 Manning Passing Academy? Texas' Arch Manning, LSU's Jayden Daniels, and more

The Manning Passing Academy easily ranks as one of the most prestigious football summer camps in the country. The just-concluded 2023 edition of the camp featured a lineup of quarterbacks that offer a testament to the prestige of the camp. Here we take a look at the biggest names that took part in the camp this year.

#1. Arch Manning, Texas

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch is one of the highly-rated quarterbacks in college football. This might sound strange given that he’s only in his freshman season at Texas. But he is a legitimate heir to the Manning football dynasty, and that means a lot. He featured at the Passing Academy in an important role as a counselor to young high school quarterbacks.

#2. Jayden Daniels, LSU

LSU’s starting quarterback revealed that his targets for the offseason include improving his deep ball. From the accuracy of his vertical throws at the Manning Passing Academy, it appears he is a great distance closer to that target. As the top returning starting quarterback in the SEC, it falls on Daniels to lead the Tigers to an impressive outing this season.

#3. Michael Penix Jr., Washington

The Washington quarterback was one of the brightest stars at the camp. Along with Joe Milton and Ben Wooldridge, he was another quarterback whose vertical throw hit a moving golf cart in the “Air it Out” challenge. He won the challenge, beating Wooldridge in the finals.

As he enters his sixth year in college football, a buzz is surrounding the second-leading quarterback in passing yards with 4,641 yards in 2022.

#4. Ben Wooldridge, Louisiana

Wooldridge was Pentix Jr.’s closest challenger in the “Air it Out” challenge. For the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback, it could mean only one thing: growth. That was his exact motive when he transferred from Fresno State, where he was hardly seeing any action, to Louisiana. In his first season with the Ragin’ Cajuns, he threw 1,661 yards for 15 touchdowns. He’s primed to top that performance this season.

#5. Joe Milton, Tennessee

As star-studded as the Manning Passing Academy was this summer, it was Milton who shone the brightest. His multiple 70+ yards vertical passes wowed the crowd and earned him the praise and commendation of the great Peyton Manning. With his recent move up the pecking order at Tennessee and his impressive outing at the Orange Bowl, Milton is a star to watch this season.

Other honorable mentions who graced the camp are Will Rogers, one of the country’s leading passers, and North Carolina quarterback, Drake Maye.

Ultimately, every quarterback in attendance left with the exceptional experience of camping with other leading quarterbacks in the country. In addition, they got to pass down their knowledge of the game to an emerging generation. This is the spirit of the Manning Passing Academy.

