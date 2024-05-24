Which QBs participated in the 2024 Manning Passing Academy? Arch Manning, Jalen Milroe, and more headline football camp

The Manning Passing Academy is one of the most prestigious summer training camps for quarterbacks. The brainchild of Archie Manning and hosted by the members of the notable family, the academy has welcomed many current NFL quarterbacks in the past.

Which quarterbacks participated in the 2024 Manning Passing Academy?

A member of the Manning family himself, Arch Manning is one of college football's most talked about players. But he has barely played for the Texas Longhorns. During the 2023 season, Arch had the occasional snap but mostly spent the season as backup to Quinn Ewers. He is set to do the same in 2024, as Ewers will return to Texas for one more season.

His time on the sidelines and his appearances at the Passing Academy will all help him become a seemless replacement for Ewers next season.

#2 Jaxon Dart (Ole Miss)

The QB from Eli Manning's alma mater, Jaxon Dart is coming off an impressive 2023 season with the Rebels. Dart threw for 3,364 yards and scored 23 touchdowns as Ole Miss had their first 11-win season in history.

Dart will improve on these performances in 2024. However, coach Lane Kiffin's program will have to do it without reliable target Quinshon Judkins, who departed Oxford for Ohio State.

Jalen Milroe will be going into this season without head coach Nick Saban and a good number of the Crimson Tide's key players from last season . This may put him on the back foot in 2024.

Milroe is a strong player, having led Alabama to an unlikely (and somewhat controversial) appearance in the College Football Playoffs, where they nearly defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl. He will need to improve on his performances from last season in order to keep the Crimson Tide in contention in what is a competitive SEC.

His appearance at the Manning Passing Academy will give him the tools and skills needed to help him improve and take new head coach Kalen DeBoer back to a national championship game.

Brady Cook and his Missouri Tigers program has mostly flown under the radar in the SEC. Cook is a high point in this program and has the potential to become a strong quarterback in the NFL.

In 2023, Cook threw for 3,317 yards and 21 touchdowns, and the Tigers (like Jaxon Dart and the Rebels) had an 11-win season. Expect his appearance at the Manning Passing Academy to only improve his game, and in turn help the Tigers stay a middle power in the SEC.

#5 Quinn Ewers (Texas)

Quinn Ewers had an incredible 2023 season, which he was rewarded for with a space on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25.

Ewers was a key part of the Longhorns' successful season, which culminated in an appearance in the College Football Playoffs for the first time ever.

He could have gone to the NFL this season but decided to have one more year in Austin. This decision has made him one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season.

His appearance at the Manning Passing Academy will not only help him develop even further as a quarterback, but those skills will be passed to Longhorns backup Arch Manning.

Other quarterbacks who were present at the Manning Passing Academy were

Carson Beck (Georgia Bulldogs)

Garrett Nussmeier (Colorado State Rams)

Graham Mertz (Florida Gators)

Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma Sooners)

Blake Shapen (Mississippi State Buckeyes)

