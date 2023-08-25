Which team is better - Ohio State or Michigan? NCAA record comparison, legacy, and more

Ohio State versus Michigan is one of the biggest rivalries in college sports. Today we are talking about their shared legacy and which team outperforms which in several categories to find the definitive answer of who's better.

Historically Michigan is the better performing team between the two. While Ohio State has a slightly better record (.733) than Michigan (731), the Wolverines have more national titles (11) than the Buckeyes (8). Michigan also scores better in conference titles with 44 versus 41 by Ohio State.

Ohio State last won the title in 2014 led by star RB Ezekiel Elliot

Michigan also leads the head-to-head record 59-51-6.

Ohio State or Michigan: Which team has been better in recent years?

Ohio State has outperformed Michigan in the college football playoff era, with the Buckeyes making five playoff appearances versus the Wolverines' two. Ohio State has also made it to the finals twice (2014,2020) and won the title last time in 2014. Michigan hasn't made any appearance in the final so far.

Ohio State or Michigan: Which team has more Heisman winners?

Here, Ohio State has the lead with four Heisman recipients versus Michigan's three. RB Eddie Georgia (1995), RB Howard Cassidy (1955), RB Vic Janowicz (1950), and HB Les Horvath (1944) have won it for Ohio State. Meanwhile, HB Tom Harmon (1940), WR Desmond Howard (1991), and CB Charles Woodson (1997) are Michigan's recipients.

Ohio State or Michigan: Which team has more Pro Football Hall of Famers?

Both schools are among the ones with the most number of Pro Football Hall of Famers. Michigan ranks second with 11 inductees and Ohio State third with 10 inductees. Only Notre Dame and USC have more inductees, with both schools tied at No.1 with 14 inductees each.

If Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy wins the Heisman his school would tie Ohio State in that department

Ohio State or Michigan: Which team is ranked higher at the moment?

Both schools are highly ranked in the AP Poll for the upcoming season, with Michigan ranked No.2 and Ohio State No.3. Michigan opens the season on September 2 versus East Carolina and Ohio State the same day versus Indiana. The Wolverines and the Buckeyes face off on November 25 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan won the last encounter 45-23 on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium.

