Which undefeated college football teams will taste defeat in Week 6? Exploring the Power 5 conference schedule 

There are still a bunch of undefeated programs heading into Week 6 of the college football season. Today, we will look at each of the Power Five conferences and determine one team that will be handed their first loss of the season.

Which undefeated SEC team will taste defeat in Week 6?

Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs face each other this week and are among the three unbeaten teams in the SEC. Georgia is currently on a 22-game winning streak but looks mortal this season as they almost lost to Auburn last week. It is difficult to go on the record and predict this, but Kentucky is built to defeat this team.

Georgia looks beatable, and quarterback Devin Leary is the better quarterback in this game. The Wildcats limited the rushing attack against them, allowing just 75.8 rushing yards per game. Expect the Bulldogs to be handed their first loss.

Which undefeated Pac-12 team will taste defeat in Week 6?

With the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies off, that leaves us with the USC Trojans and Washington State Huskies to choose from here. While neither game is really appealing for a team to lose, the Washington State Cougars have a better chance of being upset. They are on the road against a tough UCLA Bruins team that held the Utah Utes to 14 points last game. Washington State almost lost as they defeated the Oregon State Beavers 38-35 last game.

UCLA averages more than 200 rushing yards per game, so they can jump to a lead and make things difficult. The Bruins also have limited teams to 186 passing yards per game, so Cameron Ward will have difficulties completing passes downfield against this Chip Kelly program.

Which undefeated Big 12 team will taste defeat in Week 6?

The Red River Rivalry consists of the only two undefeated teams in the Big 12 Conference as the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns face off. Texas should dominate this game as the better defensive team, as these 5-0 teams will do well offensively. However, the Longhorns are giving up 10 points per game and will limit the Sooners at least enough to defeat them.

Which undefeated ACC team will taste defeat in Week 6?

The Louisville Cardinals are the most likely undefeated team that can lose this week. They are hosting the 10th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish this week, and obviously, this will be a tough matchup. Notre Dame is averaging 39.5 points per game for a reason and should end the undefeated streak of the 5-0 Louisville Cardinals.

Which undefeated Big Ten team will taste defeat in Week 6?

This one was a little easier to decide as two of the four remaining undefeated Big Ten teams face against one another this week. The Maryland Terrapins will struggle as they are on the road to take on the fourth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is expected to dominate as a 19.5-point home favorite here.

The Buckeyes have not allowed more than 14 points in a game this season and should slow down Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, as Ohio State is crushing it on the defensive side of the field. They are too talented for Maryland to overcome, and Ohio State had a week off to prepare for this game and get wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. healthy to play this game.