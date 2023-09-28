Which undefeated SEC team will likely taste defeat in Week 5?

As we prepare for Week 5 of the college football season, the SEC has been flexing its muscles throughout the year. We are beginning to differentiate between the contenders in the conference and the pretenders. However, only a few programs in the Southeastern Conference have been able to win every game they have played so far.

Being undefeated is an incredible sign of being one of the top-ranked programs in the sport and competing for the SEC Championship Game as well as the College Football Playoff. Let's discuss which team has the biggest threat of picking up their first loss of the regular season.

Which undefeated SEC team will likely lose in Week 5?

Of the three undefeated programs in the conference, here is the one team that may lose for the first time this season:

Kentucky Wildcats (vs. 22 Florida Gators, 3-1)

The Kentucky Wildcats have been a dominant program to begin the season, as they are doing extremely well and need to win to get a shot at the SEC Championship Game in the division with the defending national champions Georgia Bulldogs. However, they have a tough divisional matchup this week in their building as they are facing off against the 22nd-ranked Florida Gators.

Florida was tested when they faced the Utah Utes and the Tennessee Volunteers and lost one game. Kentucky loves to run with the football as senior running back Ray Davis has five rushing touchdowns, but Florida is giving up 82.3 rushing yards per game.

Senior quarterback Devin Leary has been playing decently well but has a 9:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio, which is not going to favor the Wildcats. In Comparison, Gators' junior quarterback Graham Mertz has thrown for four touchdown passes but has only been picked off one time. Florida's defense does not give up many points as their 13.5 points per game allowed is tied for 18th in the entire United States.

Even if we look at the all-time record, the Gators have a 53-20 record but the Wildcats have won the last two games in this annual matchup. This game will determine which team could catch the Bulldogs in the SEC East for the season to get a spot in the conference championship game.

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Missouri Tigers both have easier Week 5 games, comparetively.