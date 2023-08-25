Who is Aaron Hernandez's daughter, Avielle Janelle Hernandez? All you need to know

The late Aaron Hernandez had a daughter with fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez. The child's name is Avielle Janelle. She's 10 years old.

"One thing I know is that it definitely changed my life," Hernandez told the media shortly after the birth.

Avielle was born on Nov. 6, 2012, while his father was a starting tight end for the New England Patriots. But Aviellle would get little time to spend with her father as Aaron Hernandez was arrested for the murder of Odin Lloyd when she was only seven months old.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The NFL star was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2015.

Nov. 6: Aaron Hernandez and Avielle Janelle Hernandez birthday

Janelle's birthday also happened to be her father's birthday.

When asked about the coincidence Hernandez said:

"It's crazy … having a daughter on your birthday. Especially daddy's little girl. It's an honor. I couldn't ask for my life to be better at this point. My life is pretty good. Thank God for that. It's a blessing. I still feel blessed daily."

At the time nobody could have known what a tragic future awaited Avielle.

Avielle was seven months old when Hernandez was arrested

On June 26, 2013, Hernandez was arrested for first-degree murder charges for the shooting of Odyn Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancée. In 2015 Hernandez was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Hernandez's daughter is 10 years old.

She attended her father's trial when she was 4 years old

Weeks before her father's death, Avielle attended his father's second murder trial over the alleged killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. It was reported by the Washington Post that her father blew her kisses during the jury deliberations. It was the last time she saw him. A few days later, Aaron Hernandez took his own life.

She's a big sister and a dancer

On June 16, 2018, Shayanna Jenkins gave birth to her second daughter, named Giselle. Jenkins revealed her pregnancy 13 months after her fiancee died in prison. According to People magazine, Aaron Hernandez is not the father of the second child.

Avielle's favorite hobby is dancing, which she has cultivated since the age of six.

However, the cost of lessons has raised concerns about the use of the trust fund money allotted to Avielle. In September 2022, attorney David Schwartz denied a request from her mother to release $10,000 from the trust fund to cover her daughter's dancing activities. The attorney argued that the yearly $150,000 released for Avielle's care should be more than enough to cover all her expenses.