Who is Alabama starting QB in 2023? Exploring the battle between Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Tyler Buchner

Over the last couple of years, the Alabama Crimson Tide have enjoyed a brilliant succession at the quarterback position. The program has had the likes of Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Bryce Young lead its offense since the 2016 season.

Three of the four quarterbacks were a first-round pick in the NFL draft, with the exception of Jalen Hurts who waited till the second round to hear his name. However, the Philadelphia Eagles player has made the most impact on the professional stage among the lots.

The recent quarterback fairytale at the storied program looks to be coming to an end with the exit of Bryce Young to the NFL. Alabama does not have an established player in the position for the upcoming season. However, who gets the starting role next season?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



Bryce Young (1st overall)

Mac Jones (15th overall)

Tua Tagovailoa (5th overall)

Jalen Hurts (53rd overall)



Oklahoma QB’s selected in the past six years:



Kyler Murray (1st overall)

Jalen Hurts (53rd overall)

Baker Mayfield (1st… Alabama QB’s selected in the past six years:Bryce Young (1st overall)Mac Jones (15th overall)Tua Tagovailoa (5th overall)Jalen Hurts (53rd overall)Oklahoma QB’s selected in the past six years:Kyler Murray (1st overall)Jalen Hurts (53rd overall)Baker Mayfield (1st… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Alabama QB’s selected in the past six years:Bryce Young (1st overall)Mac Jones (15th overall)Tua Tagovailoa (5th overall)Jalen Hurts (53rd overall)Oklahoma QB’s selected in the past six years:Kyler Murray (1st overall)Jalen Hurts (53rd overall)Baker Mayfield (1st… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/OCLvK2081Q

Alabama's quarterback depth should make for an interesting battle

As Nick Saban enters his 17th season as the head coach of Alabama, he faces uncertainty regarding the most crucial position on the team. The program’s roster for the 2023 season consists of five scholarship quarterbacks who could replace Bryce Young.

Returning quarterbacks Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson are the top contenders for the starting role in the upcoming season. The two quarterbacks are yet to make a significant contribution since their arrival but one of them looks likely to get the starting job.

Milroe, a redshirt sophomore, had his inaugural and only career start so far in college football in a 24-20 triumph against Texas A&M in October 2022. On the other hand, Simpson, a redshirt freshman, made only five passing attempts during the previous season.

Another potential candidate for the starting quarterback role is Tyler Buchner, who transferred from Notre Dame. While his performance there can be considered average, his advantage lies in his familiarity with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

The Crimson Tide added two highly regarded four-star recruits, Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan, in the class of 2023. It's worth noting that Lonergan also contributes as a pitcher for the baseball team. Additionally, the roster includes Cade Carruth, a sophomore walk-on player.

Paul Finebaum @finebaum



"At its core, this is Jalen Milroe's job to lose." Who's starting at QB for Alabama next year? @SkinnyKenny_ thinks last year's backup will get the nod:"At its core, this is Jalen Milroe's job to lose." Who's starting at QB for Alabama next year? @SkinnyKenny_ thinks last year's backup will get the nod:"At its core, this is Jalen Milroe's job to lose."

Who is the favorite for the starting job?

Jalen Milroe appears to have a slight advantage due to his experience, while Simpson possesses the highly coveted five-star pedigree. Although the competition remains uncertain, at this point, Milroe is the favored candidate. However, the situation could change if any developments occur in the transfer portal within the next few weeks.

The chosen starting quarterback for Alabama will collaborate with Tommy Rees, who is the newly appointed offensive coordinator. Rees joined Alabama's coaching staff after being hired from Notre Dame.

Getting a Bryce Young replacement won’t be an easy task for Alabama’s coaching staff. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner showcased remarkable talent by accumulating 8,356 passing yards and 80 touchdowns in his outstanding three-year career with the Crimson Tide.

Poll : 0 votes