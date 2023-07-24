Who is the Alabama starting QB for 2023? Nick Saban responds to the QB battle at the 2023 SEC media days

As the 2023 college football season approaches, the question surrounding Alabama Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback situation continues to linger. The successor to Bryce Young in the signal-caller role for the upcoming season is still unclear.

During the 2023 SEC Media Days, Nick Saban provided an update on the current status of the quarterback situation. The Alabama coach believes that the competition among the team's three quarterbacks will only intensify as the fall camp approaches.

"We have three guys that are competing for that position right now. All those players are getting better and it's important for us that all those players get better. I don't think anybody has actually separated themselves yet to this point, and I don't think it's something that we're trying to rush.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alabama quarterback depth in 2023

For the 2023 season, Alabama has five scholarship quarterbacks on its roster. However, two of them are coming in as freshmen. According to Nick Saban, the competition for the starting quarterback role is between Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Tyler Buchner.

Returning quarterbacks Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe competed against each other during the Alabama spring game. However, neither of the two signal-callers displayed a noteworthy dominant performance that could lay a claim to the starting role for next season.

This led the Crimson Tide to explore the transfer portal not long after. They acquired Tyler Buchner from Notre Dame, reuniting him with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. However, there haven't been many indications that he will get the starting role.

After missing out on the College Football Playoffs last season, all eyes are on Saban and his team to bounce back in the upcoming season. However, the lingering uncertainty surrounding the quarterback situation remains a point of concern, as none of the options have truly impressed in college football.

Jahmal @JahmalKennedy



• What will cause problems for the Tide other than the QB situation



• Is Alabama indeed chasing Georgia as the SEC’s and college football’s new standard.



• What would be considered a successful season for Auburn Here is my conversation with @finebaum . I asked him:• What will cause problems for the Tide other than the QB situation• Is Alabama indeed chasing Georgia as the SEC’s and college football’s new standard.• What would be considered a successful season for Auburn pic.twitter.com/IvsmjuiAyK

Crimson Tide's impressive succession of quarterbacks

Prior to 2023, Alabama enjoyed a brilliant succession in the quarterback role. Since the 2016 season, the program has moved through quarterbacks who eventually became first-round picks or went on to make a name for themselves in the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts was the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He was succeeded by Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins in 2018 after an impressive cameo in the national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

New England Patriots Mac Jones succeeded Tagovailoa in the 2020 season after two seasons as the starting quarterback. Jones was the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback for just one season before passing the mantle to Bryce Young in 2021. The program now faces a herculean task of replacing Young, who left as a Heisman Trophy winner.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!