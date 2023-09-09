Who are the Alabama-Texas football game announcers for today on ESPN? All you need to know about Week 2 game’s coverage team

The 11th-ranked Texas Longhorns take on the third-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday evening in the biggest game on the college football slate. Bryant-Denny Stadium is going to be roaring in the final regular season matchup before the Texas Longhorns join the SEC in 2024.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth for the television broadcast of the game. Holly Rowe is the reporter on the sidelines for this contest.

Additionally, there will be an alternate presentation with Pat McAfee taking place for this game. On the radio, they will have Chris Hassel and Mike Golic Jr calling things on the radio broadcast.

Both teams are coming off a win and last year's game was full of thrills. Expect this one to be very similar.

What should we expect out of Texas vs Alabama tonight?

These teams are expected to have a classic game as they are two of the top programs in all of college football. The Texas Longhorns are coming off a 37-10 home win over the Rice Owls as quarterback sophomore Quinn Ewers went 19-of-30 for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

The Alabama Crimson Tide saw quarterback sophomore Jalen Milroe have a massive game in a 56-7 home win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

In the game, Milroe finished 13-of-18 for 194 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing seven times for 48 yards and two additional touchdowns. These teams have a lot of offense and should be able to score the ball very well, especially with Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban calling the plays.

In this same matchup last season in Texas, Alabama picked up a 20-19 road victory but Ewers suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to miss a majority of the game. He was 9-of-12 for 134 yards and had the Crimson Tide on their heels defensively.

While both teams have hopes of lifting up a national championship, this game is going to mean a lot in terms of the voters. Alabama has the more rounded team but Texas has an incredible amount of talent in their roster. Without running back Bijan Robinson in the backfield this season, the Longhorns do not pose that similar threat on the ground and that is going to be the difference here.

Expect the Alabama Crimson Tide to pick up a win at home and improve to 2-0 as they take down the Texas Longhorns.

