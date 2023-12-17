Who are the announcers for California vs Texas Tech today on ESPN? All about CFB Independence Bowl game's coverage team

California will be battling Texas Tech later tonight for the 2023 Independence Bowl. The Golden Bears and the Red Raiders endured mediocre regular seasons, but this Bowl game should be enough to give them something positive to look forward to as they head into the offseason.

It is safe to say that Cal will not lack motivation heading into this game. They dug deep to punch their ticket to the Bowl with a massive upset over UCLA. This was the capper to a stretch that saw them take on a brutal schedule in the Pac-12, going up against multiple national title contenders.

But here's the thing: Cal is reeling from several key opt-outs and will be undermanned against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders would be waiting to pounce on their opponents, knowing that they would not be at full strength.

California vs Texas Tech Announcers Today

The broadcast for the California vs Texas Tech clash will be led by Kevin Connors (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), and Marilyn Payne (sidelines).

What time is kickoff?

The Independence Bowl is set for a 9:15 PM ET kickoff.

Independence Bowl: What to expect?

For this year's Independence Bowl, the decisive factor will be Texas Tech's rushing offense against California's ground defense. One could say that both these teams have respectable ground games. They will need to stop each other's rushing offense to gain an advantage.

Both teams are similar in terms of their offensive and defensive game plans, as witnessed throughout the season. Pundits believe that the Red Raiders are way ahead in the most important facets. They have a clear advantage in the quarterback and lead rusher positions and have a better defense overall.

One could also argue that Cal is more than equipped to level things up, with them being the better team against the run. Texas Tech cannot count turnovers among their strengths, and that's something that the Golden Bears can take advantage of to keep things close.

