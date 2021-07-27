Who is Antonio Gates Jr? Former NFL star's son commits to Michigan State

Former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates' son, Antonio Gates Jr., has reportedly committed to the Michigan State Spartans. Gates Jr. is currently the 33rd-best wide receiving recruit, according to 247Sports. The four-star recruit is the fifth-best player in the state of Michigan.

National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu evaluated Antonio Gates Jr. 247Sports has Antonio Gates Jr. 100% committed to Michigan State. He currently plays football at Fordson High School.

"Bigger body for a wide receiver. Thick and physically strong. Uses size and physicality to out-body defenders for 50-50 balls. Shows timing and ability to high-point the ball. Strong, natural hands and ability to catch the ball away from his body. Good route runner with fluid change of direction and understanding of how to create separation. Still can get straight line faster. Gets downfield, but will not blow by defensive backs and does not currently make tons of plays after the catch. Could also project to defense with his size and skill set, but mainly projects as a true outside receiver and on that can play at a high level in college and then on Sundays if he keeps polishing his game."

Antonio Gates Jr. stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 185 lbs. Antonio Gates Jr. has played varsity at Fordson since being a sophomore. He helped lead Fordson to a 9-2 record and a Michigan Division I second-round playoff appearance.

Michigan State receives an outstanding commitment with Gates Jr. The Spartans are in unfamiliar territory as they look to rebuild under second-year head coach Mel Tucker. Antonio Gates Jr. has football running through his blood and will be a player to keep an eye on during his time with the Spartans.

Antonio Gates Jr.'s father a future NFL Hall of Famer

Antonio Gates Jr.'s father played 16 successful seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. Gates retired from the NFL after the 2018 season and put together a career worthy of the Hall of Fame.

In his 16 years in the league, Antonio Gates caught 955 passes for 11,841 receiving yards and 116 touchdowns.

Antonio Gates played college basketball at Kent State University before transitioning to the NFL. The former Los Angeles Chargers tight end is the all-time touchdown leader among tight ends. Gates was selected to three NFL All-Pro teams, eight Pro Bowls and was selected to the Hall of Fame All-2000s Team.

