Who is Arch Manning's dad? An avid footballer who couldn't make his debut in the National Football League

Have you ever wondered who Arch Manning's dad is? The young quarterback is the youngest in the football dynasty that goes back two generations. Much is known about his two uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning. But many know next to nothing about young Manning’s dad, Cooper Manning.

Cooper is the first son of the patriarch of the Manning football dynasty, former NFL quarterback, Archie Manning. He is the eldest of old Archie’s three sons, with NFL greats, Peyton and Eli, being his younger brothers. And he is Texas quarterback Arch Manning's dad.

Cooper was born on March 6, 1974. He grew up following in his father’s footsteps. He seemed destined to make a name in the game, just like his daddy did. Surrounded, as he was, by football, he naturally developed an affection for the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He began his journey to football stardom as a wide receiver at Isidore Newman School. He was so good that he attracted the interest of college recruiters. Scholarship offers flowed in and he just needed to commit to one of the numerous schools seeking him out.

However, that never happened. Cooper’s football ascension was cut short in his high school senior year. His career received a terminal sentence when he got diagnosed with spinal stenosis. The condition causes a narrowing of the spinal canal and puts pressure on the spinal cord.

What did Arch Manning's dad, Cooper, do after his career-ending condition?

Arch Manning's father didn't become a footballer, but his son has taken up the mantle

The heartbreak of the setback didn’t break the spirit of Arch Manning's dad. His football career was over, but his life was not. He focused on his schooling and graduated from the University of Mississippi with a degree in marketing.

He is a businessman with investment interests spanning energy and fashion. He has also gone into broadcasting.

Cooper has remained close to his family as well, offering mentorship and guidance to his kid brothers, Peyton and Eli. He was present throughout their careers, giving them support all along the way.

He got married to Ellen Manning, with whom he has three children; a girl and two boys. His oldest child, May, played volleyball in high school and is an undergraduate at the University of Virginia. His first son, Arch, is the top prospect of the 2023 class and is now set to play as a quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.

The dream of Manning's dad to play football at the collegiate level may have died, but it has been brought to life by his son. Projected to excel at Texas, Arch Manning may well be on his way to the NFL, where he can have a career as colorful as that of his uncles.

Poll : 0 votes