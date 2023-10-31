The world of college football is a stepping stone for players who wish to make it to the professional level of the NFL. Over the years, we have seen many talented wide receivers in the NFL, who also had extremely successful collegiate careers to back up their skills.

But as another season of college football is underway, it paves the path for new players to make their mark in the NFL, but also be remembered as college legends.

One of the most important positions in the game is the wide receiver. So who is considered as the next top WR talent in college football this year?

Who is the best WR in college football in 2023?

When you talk about great WRs currently at the collegiate level, a few names come to mind. But Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Ohio State Buckeyes is considered as the best in college football this year.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the son of former NFL WR Marvin Harrison. The 21-year-old enrolled as a freshman in 2021 and saw limited playing time behind current NFL stars such as Garrett Wilson, Jaxon-Smith Njigba, and Chirs Olave.

After impressing during his freshman season, Harrison Jr. was named as the starting WR of the team last season. This is when he truly made a name for himself and emerged as the best WR in college football.

The talented 21-year-old went on to record 1,263 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns as the Ohio State Buckeyes finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

Because of his spectacular performance, the player was voted a unanimous All-American while also being awarded the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year award.

Before the 2023 season began, Marvin Harrison Jr. was ranked No.1 in College Football Fantasy WR rankings as the best WR in college football. After week 9, the Buckeyes remain undefeated with an eight-game winning streak. He has gone on to put up 889 receiving yards and 8 TDs so far.

Marvin Harrison Jr. records sixth-best odds to win the 2023 Heisman award

It is rare to see any other player apart from a quarterback to win the Heisman trophy. The last time a wide receiver won the award was when Alabama's DeVonta Smith secured it in 2020.

Currently, Harrison Jr. is in the race with the sixth-best odds to emerge as the Heisman winner for this season.

According to BetMGM, the Buckeyes WR has +1300 odds to win the award, along with the likes of Michael Penix Jr., JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, and others. Additionally, he is also ranked sixth in receiving yards and tenth in receiving touchdowns.

Can the 21-year-old defy the odds to win the Heisman and secure his spot as the best WR in college football in 2023?