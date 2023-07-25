Who is in the Big Ten? List of schools, incoming members in 2024, conference commissioner, media rights, and more

The Big Ten Conference has been around for a long time, albeit by different names. It has been known as the Western Conference and the Big Nine Conference in the past century.

The conference was founded in 1896 as the Intercollegiate Conference of Faculty Representatives, predating the establishment of the NCAA. Members of the league compete in Division I of the NCAA as well as the Football Bowl Subdivision for their football teams.

The Big Ten is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, and as you might guess from its name, the conference consisted of 10 members for many years.

Membership of the Big Ten

The conference had 14 full-member institutions as far back as 2014 and two affiliate members. Two more members are scheduled to join its ranks starting in 2024.

Big Ten schools are strong prestigious research institutions reputed for excellent academic performance. They also have massive enrollment figures, with 12 out of the 14 schools enrolling more than 30,000 students.

The following is a list of the 14 full-member institutions of the Big Ten:

East Division

Indiana University

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Ohio State

Penn State

Rutgers

West Division

Illinois

Iowa

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Purdue

Wisconsin

Pac-12 teams USC and UCLA are scheduled to join the league in 2024.

Big Ten members are all state-owned public universities, with the exception of Northwestern, which will be joined in 2024 by USC as a privately owned university.

Big Ten's media rights deal

Big Ten Championship - Purdue vs. Michigan

The conference announced in Aug. 2022 that it had secured a seven-year media rights deal with CBS, Fox and NBC Sports. The deal takes effect from the 2023 season, ending the conference's long-time association with ESPN. The media deal is expected to fetch the conference at least $7 billion.

This amount can increase, however, depending on a clause that requires the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to become a member of the conference. This will be an interesting addition if it ever happens.

Tony Petiti resumed office as the seventh commissioner of the Big Ten on May 15, 2023. This was after former commissioner Kevin Warren resigned to become president of the Chicago Bears.

Petiti previously worked as the Chief Operating Officer of the MLB, where he succeeded Rob Manfred in 2015. Before then, he was the president and CEO of the MLB network and was responsible for the day-to-day running of the network. He has also served as the president of sports and entertainment of Activision Blizzard.

