Who is Bill Belichick's manager at UNC? 8x Super Bowl champ's football career at Chapel Hill explored

Bill Belichick's viral interview with CBS has become the latest talking point in college football circles. It comes after his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudon stopped the North Carolina Tar Heels coach during the interview to answer a question related to their relationship.

It almost seemed like Hudson had too much influence on Belichick, prompting fans to ask about her role with Belichick outside their personal relationship.

Who is Bill Belichick's manager?

According to TMZ, Jordon Hudson is Bill Belichick's manager, and the report also shared that the people at Chapel Hill are getting concerned about her growing influence on the eight time Super Bowl winner.

Moreover, on the LinkedIn profile of Hudson, she has claimed to be the Chief Operating Officer of Belichick Productions since August 2024. On her profile, she listed a job opportunity as Administrative Assistant at Chapel Hill, possibly to do with her managing the legendary coach.

During Monday's edition of The Herd, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd referred her as Belichick's assistant, girlfriend, social media producer and PR handler.

"She’s his PR director,” Cowherd said. “She’s Bill’s influencer, which he didn’t need in the NFL, but you actually do in college. I thought this was kind of a cringy thing. But she is multiple things for Bill. Assistant, girlfriend, social media producer, PR handler.

"She fills a lot of roles. People are kind of uncomfortable with it. Sometimes in life, you don’t have to wear a headset to call plays. She is calling plays for Bill. Which he didn’t need in the NFL, but he actually does in college football, where players now select you."

The TMZ report said the CBS interview had a delay of about 30 minutes since Hudson stepped out. The interview was for Belichick promoting his book "The Art of Winning." Cowherd said that Hudson's actions during the interview with Tony Dokoupil of CBS Mornings suggest her growing professional role for Belichick.

Apart from being a manager to Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson, from Boston, Massachusetts, is also the CEO & Founder of Trouble Cub Enterprises. She graduated from Bridgewater State University with a Bachelor of Arts. She also has cosmetology professional licensure, which she pursued from New England Hair Academy.

