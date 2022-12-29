Who is Bo Nix? All you need to know about Ducks QB

Bo Nix is among the best quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. The University of Oregon quarterback stood out for the Auburn Tigers but desired a higher form of competition. Nix decided to transfer to Oregon following the 2021 NCAA season to attain such a high level.

He took the risk of moving to a whole new program, and it suffices to say that the risk paid off. Nix was a solid piece for the Oregon Ducks as they beat the University of North Carolina (UNC) in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.

Bo Nix's Early Life and Career

Bo Nix grew up around football, and from a very young age, friends and family had an idea of what he would be. The current Oregon Ducks shot caller was born in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, to a football coach, Patrick Nix and Krista Nix.

He grew up in Arkansas and attended Pinson Valley High School, where he stacked over 12,000 total offensive yards and 161 touchdowns. He closed his college career by becoming the 2018 Mr. Alabama and being a consensus five-star recruit.

Nix had several D1 college offers, and he eventually chose to take his talents to Auburn University. Before moving to Oregon University, he was a starter with the Auburn Tigers for three seasons. His move to Oregon gave him more visibility, and like they say, the rest is history.

How did Bo Nix perform this season?

Bo Nix had a solid debut season for the Oregon Ducks as the former Auburn shot caller came in and improved on their already decent offense. Nix brought in a certain maturity in the pocket, ensuring that the team stays on the front foot for the time he takes the Gridiron.

Nix started every game for the Ducks, just like he did in his time with the Auburn Tigers. He also led from the front, ensuring his receivers were fed with dimes anytime they ran decent routes and gained separation.

During the season, Nix led the Ducks to a San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl game off a 9–3 record. He will be back for another season with the Ducks as he looks to improve his draft stock.

So far this season, the fourth-year college QB has put on solid numbers. He is racking up a stat line of 3,389 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions for the season. This is good for a 87.2 QBR, which is fourth in the nation.

