Who is Brenden Rice's mother, Djakarta Edwards? More about Jerry Rice's son in college football

Brenden Rice is quickly becoming one of the best wide receiver prospects in the world of college football. The USC senior has seen his chemistry with quarterback Caleb Williams improve over the season as the Trojans seek to win their first Pac-12 championship since 2017.

The former Colorado wideout, who was born in 2002, is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. However, he is not one of the three children the former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver had in his first marriage with Jacqueline Bernice Mitchel, which ended in 2007.

This has often raised the question among college football fans who Brenden Rice's mother is. In this article, we examine the identity of the USC wide receiver's mother.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who is Brenden Rice's mother, Djakarta Edwards?

Djakarta Edwards gave birth to Brenden Rice while in a relationship with legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice in the early 2000s. Rice, who was with the Oakland Raiders when Brenden was born, was notably married to his first wife Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell at the time.

Edwards currently works as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Phoenix, Arizona. She has been in the role since 2014 and has built a career for herself in the American finance industry. Notably, she is a long-term resident of the city of Phoenix.

Djakarta also has a brilliant educational background. She attended Arizona State University from 1988-1993, where she got her Bachelor's degree and went on to obtain her Master's degree in Business Administration at the University of Phoenix in 2011.

She takes pleasure in maintaining her physical fitness through an intensive gym routine, kickboxing, soul cycling, and experiencing the exhilaration of the runner's high. Her favorite sports are football and basketball at both collegiate and professional levels, which make the fall her favorite time of the year.

The prospect of Brenden Rice in 2023

After a turbulent 2022 college football season in which he posted one of the lowest catch-per-target percentages among USC receivers, Brenden Rice's rapport with Caleb Williams has been improving when it comes to deep passes and scramble plays this season.

Rice has solidified his position in USC's offense thanks to his performance in the early stages of the 2023 season and is now regarded as one of the pivotal players on the team as the Trojans strive to clinch the Pac-12 title in their last season in the conference.