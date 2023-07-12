Who is Brett Yormark? Taking a closer look at the 56-year-old Big 12 commissioner's illustrious administrative career

Brett Yormark is the current commissioner of the Big 12. He assumed office as the fifth commissioner of the conference in August 2022. He is a seasoned administrator who possesses extensive experience in the sports and entertainment industry.

Before making his foray into college football as the Big 12 commissioner, Yormark has previously occupied prominent executive roles at NASCAR, Palace Sports & Entertainment, Katz Sports, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE Global) and Roc Nation.

With a career spanning over two decades, Yormark has made significant contributions to the success and growth of various sports organizations.

His highly exceptional performances haven't gone unnoticed among sports and entertainment enthusiasts, as well as media houses. He has received a number of honors in recognition of his influential role in shaping the landscape of professional sports marketing.

Brett Yormark's early professional career

Brett Yormark graduated from Indiana University Bloomington in 1988 with a degree in business. The New Jersey native thereafter immersed himself in different roles within the sports and entertainment field.

He started as a ticket seller for the New Jersey Nets under famous sports marketer and executive, Jon Spoelstra. From there, he started to build his professional career in the world of sports and gain vital marketing experience in the sector.

He went on to join Katz Sports in New York in the early 1990s. There, he focused on selling television airtime to sports teams in the Upper Midwest region. This gave him a first-hand experience in marketing in various American professional sports leagues

During his time at Katz Sports, he successfully secured and oversaw the broadcast sales rights for various esteemed teams, including the Admirals, Brewers, Bucks, Timberwolves, and Minnesota Twins, encompassing the realms of NBA, MLB, and AHL.

Subsequently, Yormark transitioned to selling sponsorships for NBA’s Detroit Pistons, where he played a crucial role in securing sponsorship deals for the franchise. He went on to serve as a senior account executive at the Piston’s parent company, Palace Sports and Entertainment.

Tenure at NASCAR

Brett Yormark joined NASCAR as the director of corporate marketing in 1998. He played a pivotal role in establishing a New York office to facilitate the sport's nationwide expansion. This was a huge success, as it ensured a significant rise in the fans following the sport.

He later advanced to the position of vice president of corporate marketing at NASCAR. During his tenure, Yormark achieved a significant milestone by successfully negotiating a lucrative 10-year sponsorship agreement worth $750 million with Nextel Communications.

His accomplishment during his at the stock car racing company demonstrated his proficiency in securing valuable partnerships. This strategically helped in driving the growth of the NASCAR brand. It also earned him more recognition in the world of American sports.

Return to the Nets franchise

Brett Yormark returned to the Nets in 2005. He was hired with the aim of revitalizing the franchise, and elevating them to a top-notch organization with a modern and appealing brand. His outstanding record had caught the eye of owner Bruce Ratner.

Serving as the CEO of the franchise, he played a crucial role in overseeing the team's relocation from New Jersey to Brooklyn. He also spearheaded the marketing and operational aspects of Barclays Center, where he secured several high-profile deals for the arena.

As a result of his exceptional efforts, the Barclays Center consistently ranked among the top ten entertainment venues worldwide in terms of ticket sales.

Foray into entertainment with Roc Nation

Following a change in ownership in 2019, Yormark departed from the Brooklyn organization. He was hired by famous musician and rapper Jay-Z. This marks his first venture into the entertainment industry.

Brett Yormark was hired alongside his brother, Michael Yormark, into top executive roles at Roc Nation Unified, a global licensing division of the entertainment agency. While Brett was named co-CEO and President of Business Operations and Strategy, Michael was appointed co-CEO and COO of the company.

Yormark was responsible for overseeing the company's commercial partnerships, licensing deals, and content strategy.

Appointment as Big 12 commissioner

Brett Yormark departed Roc Nation to become the commissioner of the Big 12 on August 1, 2022. This marks the first time Yormark is involved in college sports. He succeeded Bob Bowlsby, who served as the conference commissioner for 10 years.

It didn't take long for Yormark to showcase his brilliance as the head of the Big 12. At a time when the conference was losing two of its biggest programs, Texas and Oklahoma, to the Big 12, Yormark negotiated a mega television contract for the conference against all odds.

He successfully secured a six-year media deal worth $2.28 billion with ESPN and Fox Sports. This agreement is slated to commence in the 2025-26 season and extend through the 2030-31 season. With Brett Yormark in charge, the Big 12 looks set for bigger successes.

