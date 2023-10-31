Who is Brian Ferentz? Iowa coach's professional career in college football arena explored

Brian Ferentz has become a well-known name in college football over the years. The former offensive lineman has become synonymous with the Iowa football program, having had his college playing career with the Hawkeyes before proceeding to the professional stage.

Ferentz has also become a coach within the program, climbing the coaching ladder over the years. His dedication and unwavering commitment to excellence have solidified his status as one of the most respected and influential coaches in college football.

Who is Brian Ferentz?

Brian Ferentz is the son of Iowa's long-term coach, Kirk Ferentz, and has been the offensive coordinator for the Hawkeyes since 2017. He started his college football career as an offensive lineman for the program from 2002 to 2005. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in history from the school.

After going undrafted in the 2006 NFL draft, Ferentz signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent. He also had a stint with the New Orleans Saints.

Following his short career on the professional stage, Ferentz started his coaching career with the New England Patriots as a scouting assistant in 2008. He was promoted to tight ends coach in 2011, working with the legendary Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez.

Brian Ferentz returned to Iowa in 2012 as an offensive lineman coach under his father. He was promoted to the offensive coordinator and worked with many future NFL players in the Hawkeyes offense across different positions.

Ferentz has always had an additional assistant coaching role since he became the Hawkeyes' offensive coordinator. The Iowa City native was the running backs coach in 2017, the tight ends coach from 2018 to 2021 and currently doubling as a quarterbacks coach in the program.

Ferentz not returning as offensive coordinator in 2024

The University of Iowa confirmed on Monday afternoon that Brian Ferentz, 40, will not resume his role as offensive coordinator with the program for the 2024 season. The former offensive lineman has served as the Hawkeyes' OC since 2017.

“For the vast majority of my adult life, I have had the privilege to represent the University of Iowa as a football player and coach,” Ferentz told ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “I have always considered and will always consider it an honor.”

This season, Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) is ranked No. 118 out of 130 teams in scoring offense, with an average of 19.5 points per game. The offensive struggles for Iowa have persisted from the previous two seasons as well and have led to a level of criticism for Ferentz.