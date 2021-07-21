Who is Bryce Young? Alabama QB has hit the lottery with NIL deals

Bryce Young hasn't made a single start for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and he's already making headlines for his name, image and likeness (NIL) rights. Alabama's head coach Nick Saban reported that Young has already racked up seven figures in NIL deals.

The recent reports surrounding Young's success in the NIL bring a big question to college football fans. Who is Bryce Young? How did he hit the jackpot in NIL deals before making a single start for Bama?

Who is Alabama's first-year starter, Bryce Young?

Bryce Young is a former five-star dual-threat quarterback out of Santa Ana, California, and played high school football for Mater Dei High School. Before committing to Alabama, Young was the number one dual-threat quarterback, number one quarterback in California, and the second-best player in the country in 2019.

When Bryce Young was scouted by Greg Biggins of 247Sports, Biggins projected him to be a top-ten draft pick and labeled the Bama quarterback as akin to Russell Wilson. Bryce committed to Alabama on September 22, 2019.

The Mater Dei quarterback was selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and won the offensive MVP.

Bryce Youngs High School Awards

U.S. Army All-American Bowl MVP

All-American Bowl Player of the Year

2019 High School QB of the Year

Maxwell Offensive Player of the Year

shared the MaxPreps Player of the year

Sports Illustrated's inaugural high school All-American team

Gatorade Football Player of the Year in California

Young has made appearances in the spotlight throughout his high school football career. That could be one of the main reasons why the Alabama quarterback has hit it big in NIL deals without making a single start.

How did Bryce Young reach seven figures in NIL deals?

Nick Saban announced Tuesday that his sophomore quarterback has already taken advantage of the NCAA rule changes when it comes NIL deals.

"Our QB has already approached ungodly numbers, and he hasn't even played yet. If I told you what it is, it's almost seven figures."

Saban released the information during the Texas High School Coaches Association convention.

Nick Saban says QB Bryce Young has approached almost 7-figures in NIL deals:



"Our QB has already approached ungodly numbers, and he hasn’t even played yet" 😮



(via @chris_hummer) pic.twitter.com/DfJo0E2mMA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 20, 2021

Bryce Young signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for his marketing deals and was represented by Ed Berry. CAA is one of the most renowned agencies and has quite a reputation for NFL talent. Since signing with CAA, Bryce Young has agreed to an endorsement deal with CashApp.

Bryce Young has a massive social media following with 83k followers on Instagram and 17.7k followers on Twitter. It's easy to see why the talented quarterback has flown off the charts with the new NIL rule.

