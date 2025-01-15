Who is calling the national championship game? All about the Ohio State-Notre Dame’s thrilling matchup

The college football national championship is set for Monday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be seen on ESPN, with the national title game taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The national title game will see the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Who is calling the national championship game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chris Fowler will be the play-by-play announcer while Kirk Herbstreit will be the analyst for the national title game on January 20.

Along with the announcers, on the sidelines, Holly Rowe will cover Ohio State, while Molly McGrath will be on Notre Dame's sideline to give insights throughout the game.

Trending

The traditional broadcast, ESPN, announced there will be a Pat McAfee Field Pass broadcast. McAfee and his team will be on the field calling the game and adding some insights and energy to the broadcast. However, this broadcast will be on ESPN2.

Who is favored between Ohio State-Notre Dame?

Ohio State is an 8.5-point favorite while the over/under is set at 46.5 points. Ohio State is -360 on the money line which implies a 78.3% chance while Notre Dame is a +285 underdog.

Entering the game, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day says he knows Notre Dame poses a great challenge to Ohio State.

“The focus has to be moving forward, because Notre Dame is very good, they’re tough, resilient and find ways to win, we have to play our best game to win,” Day said, via WDTN.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, will have its hands full with Ohio State's offense. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman says limiting the Buckeyes passing game will be key to winning.

"Yeah, as you watch film, not many teams are successful just sitting in man coverage versus these receivers," Freeman said, via BuckeyesWire. "We’ll obviously have to mix some things up and come up with a great plan to try to limit what they do in the passing game. You’re not going to be able to stop their receivers totally. They’re a talented bunch. So we’ll come up with a plan and be able to adapt and adjust based off what’s going on in the game."

Ohio State last won a national championship in 2014 while Notre Dame last won the title in 2012 but it was vacated, so its last true title was in 1988.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.