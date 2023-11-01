Who are Carson Beck's parents, Chris and Tracy Beck? A look at the Georgia QB's family background

Carson Beck took over as the starting quarterback for Georgia this season, and he has done well in the role. It's no small task succeeding Stetson Bennett as the Bulldogs' QB1 after he led them to two consecutive national titles in 2021 and 2022 before leaving for the NFL.

With Beck in the signal-caller role, Georgia has maintained an unbeaten run this season while holding on to the top spot in the AP Poll. Beck has 2,462 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions after eight games. The quarterback gets all the support he needs from the team and his family. Let's examine the identity of his parents.

Who are Carson Beck's parents, Chris and Tracy Beck?

Carson Beck was born to Chris and Tracy Beck on Nov. 19, 2002, in Jacksonville, Florida. The couple have lived in Jacksonville since they got married in the late 1990s and have built their family there. The marriage has been blessed with two children.

Chris Beck is a retired naval officer who also had a history in the world of college football. He was a linebacker for the Navy Midshipmen from 1989 to 1992 and has maintained his love for the sport throughout his service years. His son has followed in his footsteps.

He has been pivotal to the career of his son Carson in football. His supreme love and passion for the sport had a great influence on his son and his path toward the college level. As Carson's first coach and mentor, Chris instilled in him the importance of dedication and hard work.

Aside from football, Chris also possesses a special love for golf and has played the sport on the University of Georgia golf course. He is a proud father who frequently shares videos and photos of his son's football accomplishments on his social media platforms.

Carson Beck's mother, Tracy Beck, hails from Clinton, Maryland, but has lived in Jacksonville, Florida since she got married. Being the rock behind the successful family, she has exhibited a deep love for both of her two children and has supported them in their endeavors.

Tracy had her high school education at Surrattsville High School in Clinton, Maryland, before pursuing a bachelor's degree at the University of Maryland. She had her professional career in the academic path and was previously employed at Duval County Public Schools in Florida.

Carson Beck's sister, Kylie Beck, is a model who has won two pageant titles. In 2021, she was crowned Young Miss Freedom USA, and she has also earned the title of Miss Capital City's Outstanding Teen.