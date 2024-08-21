Who is the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay Week 0?

With the arrival of the new season, college football fans will once again tune in to watch ESPN's College GameDay show. It is one of the longest-running shows on the scene, becoming a part of the college football tradition. One of the interesting parts of GameDay is the attendance of a celebrity guest picker for each game.

With week 0 of the 2024 season slowly approaching, fans will be excited to know who is the celebrity guest picker for week 0's GameDay.

Week 0 College GameDay Guest Picker

To start this year's first GameDay event, WWE star Sheamus has been selected as the celebrity guest picker for the Week 0 showdown. This will be the Celtic Warrior's first appearance on the show. Sheamus took to social media to share a post announcing his involvement as the celebrity guest picker for week 0.

"Big announcement!! You're looking at one of the ESPN's College GameDay Celebrity Guest Pickers live from my hometown of Dublin! Tune into ESPN this Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET where I'll make my pick fella!" Sheamus wrote in the caption

Sheamus has had a glorious career in the WWE. Apart from his other achievements, he was also the first Irishman to be crowned as the WWE World Champion. The Celtic Warrior is still an active wrestling participant despite being 46 years old.

College GameDay location for Week 0

To start the GameDay series for the upcoming season, the crew is heading to Dublin, Ireland, for the showdown between No. 10 ranked Florida State and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It will broadcast live from College Green on Dame Street. The show is scheduled to kick off at around 9 a.m. ET on August 24.

Both Florida State and Georgia Tech have faced each other 27 times so far. The Seminoles lead the rivalry 15-11-1. The last time these two teams faced each other was back in 2022, when FSU emerged victorious with a 41-16 final score.

The GameDay crew this year includes host Rece Davis along with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee.

However, this year, there is another addition in the form of retired Alabama head coach Nick Saban. The 7x national championship-winning coach is joining the crew as an on-set analyst to make his College GameDay debut after making a shift into the world of broadcasting.

College GameDay schedule on ESPN

So far, only two locations have been finalized for this year's GameDays. Apart from the Week 0 showdown in Dublin, the crew will then head to College Station for the clash between Texas A&M and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Week 1.

This will be the Aggies' first GameDay appearance in College Station since 2018. The first time these two teams faced each other was back in 1988. It's been over two decades since Texas A&M and Notre Dame battled it out on the gridiron. The last showdown took place in 2001 in College Station, where the Aggies successfully secured a 24-3 victory.

