Who is Chad Lunsford? Hugh Freeze's new Auburn coaching staff member heading into 2025 season

Coach Chad Lunsford was hired as Auburn Tigers coach Hugh Freeze's special teams coordinator on Friday after the departure of Tanner Burns for the same role with the Texas State Bobcats.

So, who is Chad Lunsford, the newest hire on Freeze's staff ahead of the 2025 college football season?

Who is Chad Lunsford?

Chad Lunsford started his coaching career as an undergraduate assistant at the Georgia Military College in 1996. He proceeded to take up various roles, including running backs, tight ends and safeties coach at the same institution.

He subsequently coached the Appalachian State Mountaineers (tight ends), the Georgia Southern Eagles (safeties, tight ends, wide receivers) and Griffin High School (safeties). Between 2017 and 2021, Lunsford was the interim and permanent coach of the Eagles.

He departed Georgia Southern and was the special teams coordinator for the Florida Atlantic Owls between 2022 and 2024. He then held the interim coach tag for the final two games of the 2024 season.

Lunsford held the role of director of scouting and player personnel for the Auburn Tigers between 2009 and 2013 and his appointment is a return to familiar comforts.

On the personal front, Lunsford has three children with his wife, Tiffany Lunsford.

Hugh Freeze welcomes Chad Lunsford back to Auburn

After the announcement of the arrival of Chad Lunsford, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze lavished praise on the former Florida Atlantic Owls coach in a statement released on Friday.

“Chad has not only been a successful special teams coach, but has also been a college head coach and brings a lot to the table,” Hugh Freeze said. “His experience and expertise will bolster our special teams. We are happy to welcome Chad and his family back to Auburn.”

Lunsford also expressed his excitement at being back at Auburn in a statement released after his appointment.

“My family and I are super excited to be coming back to Auburn,” Lunsford said. “We are very thankful to Coach Freeze and the Auburn family for this opportunity. We understand what an honor it is to be a part of Auburn University, the Auburn football program, and the Auburn community.

"We look forward to seeing old friends and making new friends back on the Plains. Auburn is a special place for us, and we are ready to get to work. War Eagle!”

The Auburn Tigers finished the 2024 season with a dismal 5-7 record. The appointment of Chad Lunsford, who was named the Sun Belt’s Best Recruiter by 'Scout,' will serve as a recruitment boost for Coach Freeze's team.

