Who is Charlie Weis Jr.? All we know about SEC’s highest-paid offensive coordinator

Charlie Weis Jr. is now the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference. Weis is the son of a football coach and grew up around the game.

Weis Jr. was born to former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis and his wife, Maura. He has a younger sister named Hannah Margret.

Weis Jr. is married to Jennifer, who is a former figure skater.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Charlie Weis Jr. has grown up in football, as while he was a child, he worked on his father's coaching staff at Notre Dame. He would hold up cards that described the opposing team's offensive personnel on the field, and once he turned 18, he began coaching professionally.

At 18, he was hired as an offensive quality control coach at Florida under his father, who was the offensive coordinator.

Following his dad being named the head coach at the University of Kansas, Weis Jr. joined the staff as an undergraduate team manager.

The now-31-year-old was born in South Bend, Indiana, and graduated from Kansas in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

After he was at a volunteer training camp as an intern with the New England Patriots in 2014, Weis Jr. joined the coaching staff at Alabama for the 2015 season as an offensive analyst.

Charlie Weis Jr. had a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons and was an offensive coordinator for the first time in 2018 with FAU. He then went to South Florida for two years to be the Bulls' OC, and in 2022 he was hired by Ole Miss to reunite with coach Lane Kiffin to be his offensive coordinator.

Charlie Weis Jr. is the highest-paid OC in the SEC

Charlie Weis Jr. signed a three-year extension with Ole Miss on Thursday to remain the Rebels' OC, making him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the conference.

The Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported that Weis will make $1.65 million in 2024, $1.75 million in 2025 and $1.85 million in 2026, as he received a raise from the $1.5 million he was scheduled to make.

At $1.65 million, Weis has the fifth-highest 2024 salary of all college football offensive coordinators. Notre Dame's Mike Denbrock is the highest-paid OC at $2.1 million.

However, Weis is the highest-paid OC in the SEC, as he's ahead of Bobby Petrino (Arkansas) and Kirby Moore (Missouri), who will both make $1.5 million in 2024.

Last season, Charlie Weis' offense averaged 461.9 total yards and 35.1 points per game.