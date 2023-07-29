Clemson Tigers are entering the 2023 college football season with Cade Klubnik as their starting quarterback. The former five-star prospect will succeed DJ Uiagalelei, who transferred to Oregon State after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

The Tigers have had a good history with quarterbacks over the last couple of years, boasting the likes of Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson. However, that wasn't the case last season with Uiagalelei as Clemson struggled consistently in offensive plays.

Nonetheless, the hopes are high on Klubnik in the starting role as the Clemson Tigers approach the 2023 season. Dabo Swinney's team has a huge task of climbing back to the top ahead of them and without a doubt, Cade Klubnik will have a crucial role to play in that.

Julia Morris @JMorrisWYFF4 Being Clemson's starting QB comes with a lot of pressure, but Cade Klubnik says he stays grounded with the help of his family and his faith, "My mom always tells me just be you...honestly my rock in my life is Jesus...I know that I'm more than a football player." pic.twitter.com/nfxRvmzZbM

Clemson Tigers quarterback depth 2023

Clemson Tigers have four scholarship quarterbacks on their roster for the 2023 college football season. While Cade Klubnik is expected to take the starting role, he has the likes of Paul Tyson, Christopher Vizzina and Hunter Helms behind him.

Klubnik was a backup to DJ Uiagalelei during the 2022 season. In his limited appearances, he made 100 pass attempts, amassing 697 yards and two touchdowns. His performance in the ACC championship game highlighted his freshman year at Clemson.

On the other hand, Paul Tyson joined Clemson through this transfer portal during the offseason. The quarterback has previously been on the roster of Alabama and Arizona State before making a move to the Tigers. He reportedly has two more years of eligibility in college football.

Christopher Vizzina is coming in as a freshman next season. The four-star pro-style prospect is seen as a future starting quarterback for the program. Hunter Helms, who joined as a walk-on, is now also on scholarship after showing some promise to the coaching staff.

Chapel Fowler @chapelfowler Unsurprisingly, lots of fan interest for QB Christopher Vizzina and DT Peter Woods at this NIL event featuring all 26 Clemson football scholarship freshmen pic.twitter.com/WHucdvOLr6

Will Clemson have an improved offensive play in 2023?

After the ups and downs with Uiagalelei in the signal-caller role last season, all eyes will be on Clemson Tigers' offense in the upcoming season. Without a doubt, Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff will work tirelessly to avoid the series of struggles encountered in 2022.

The program has hired Garrett Riley as the new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, and he is expected to have a huge impact on Klubnik and the rest of the quarterbacks. Despite his young age, Riley possesses over a decade of experience in college football.

Overall, analysts expect the Tigers to do something different in 2023. It is still to be seen if Dabo Swinney can once again lead the team to the College Football Playoffs in the upcoming season.