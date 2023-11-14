Who is Cody Schrader? All we know about family and personal life of Missouri star RB

Cody Schrader has become the talk of the town at the University of Missouri this season. The running back is in the midst of a stellar campaign with the Missouri Tigers and has already become a fan favorite.

In Week 11, Cody became the first player in SEC history to record over 200 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in a game, as the Tigers beat the Tennessee Volunteers 36-7.

Amid Cody's impressive outings for the Tigers this season, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his parents, Tommy and Jenny Schrader.

Cody attended Lutheran South High School in St. Louis, Missouri. As per reports, his father Tommy had high expectations for his son to excel in baseball.

However, when Cody began playing football in eighth grade, Tommy recognized his son's potential on the gridiron. Since then, he's helped his young one with training to become one of the best running backs in college football.

After Cody's historic Week 11 display against the Volunteers, Tommy spoke to reporters and said:

"It was so exciting to see the team that just was that happy for his success and just had that much confidence in him. It was just an amazing feeling watching him get lifted up by his team and hoisted around."

Cody often credits his father for supporting him and believing in his ability. He also praises his mother, Jenna, for helping him with the nutrition that he needed to make it big in college football.

A look at Cody Schrader's stats in the 2023 CFB season so far

Missouri Tigers RB Cody Schrader

Cody Schrader is having an excellent 2023 CFB season with the Missouri Tigers. The running back has racked up 1,124 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns on 197 carries.

Notably, he has recorded at least one rushing touchdown in each of his last seven games for Missouri.

Schrader's impressive outings for the Tigers have helped them to second place in the SEC East. Missouri currently holds an 8-2 record and is only behind the Georgia Bulldogs in the division.

The Tigers will square off against the Florida Gators in Week 12 on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Schrader will hope to continue his solid run.