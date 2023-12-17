NCAAF

Who are college football Bowl Game announcers 2023-24 on ESPN and ABC? All you need to know

By Pranay Parab
Modified Dec 17, 2023 04:47 IST
Celebration Bowl Football
Celebration Bowl Football marking the start of Bowl season

Bowl season is upon us, and teams have geared up for one last time of footballing action before the college football season ends. With a plethora of matchups set up for the best viewing experience, let's take a look at who will be announcing these games.

Who are the announcers of every College Football Bowl Games in 2023-24?

With ESPN and ABC splitting up broadcasting duties, fans will get to enjoy a lot of their favorite announcers calling games. As we close in on the College Football Playoff bowls, as well as the national championship, these are the top announcers for bowl games.

DateBowl NameMatchupAnnouncersChannel
12/16/2023Myrtle Beach BowlGeorgia Southern vs OhioDrew Carter, Dustin Fox and Stormy BuonantonyESPN
12/16/2023New Orleans BowlLouisiana vs Jacksonville StateAnish Shroff, Andre Ware and Taylor DavisESPN
12/16/2023Cure BowlAppalachian State vs Miami (OH)Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris BuddenABC
12/16/2023New Mexico BowlNew Mexico State vs Fresno StateClay Matvick, Rod Gilmore and Lauren SislerESPN
12/16/2023LA BowlBoise State vs UCLADave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla BurtonABC
12/16/2023Independence BowlTexas Tech vs CalKevin Connors, Rocky Boiman and Marilyn PayneESPN
12/18/2023Famous Toastery BowlWestern Kentucky vs Old DominionDave Neal, Tom Luginbill and Abby LabarESPN
12/19/2023Frisco BowlMarshall vs UTSAJorge Sedano, Rocky Boiman and Dawn DavenportESPN
12/21/2023Boca Raton BowlSouth Florida vs SyracuseMatt Barrie, Dan Mullen and Harry Lyles Jr.ESPN
12/22/2023Gasparilla BowlUCF vs GeorgiaWes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor TannebaumESPN
12/23/2023Birmingham BowlDuke vs TroyTom Hart, Cole Cubelic and Taylor DavisABC
12/23/2023Camellia BowlArkansas State vs Northern IllinoisCourtney Lyle, Hutson Mason and Ashley StroehleinESPN
12/23/2023Armed Forces BowlJames Madison vs Air ForceAnish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul CarcaterraABC
12/23/2023Famous Idaho Potato BowlUtah State vs Georgia StateChris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Morgan UberESPN
12/23/202368 Ventures BowlSouth Alabama vs Eastern MichiganTaylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa LangESPN
12/23/2023Las Vegas BowlNorthwestern vs UtahSean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Stormy BuonantonyABC
12/23/2023Hawaii BowlSan Jose St. vs Coastal CarolinaJohn Schriffen, Orlando Franklin and Marilyn PayneESPN
12/26/2023Quick Lane BowlBowling Green vs MinnesotaConnor Onion, Dustin Fox and Tori PetriESPN
12/26/2023First Responder BowlTexas State vs RiceDave Neal, Aaron Murray and Morgan UberESPN
12/26/2023Guaranteed Rate BowlKansas vs UNLVBeth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy BuonantonyESPN
12/27/2023Military BowlTulane vs Virginia TechJay Alter, Rene Ingoglia, and Alex ChappellESPN
12/27/2023Duke's Mayo BowlWest Virginia vs UNCMatt Barrie, Dan Mullen and Harry Lyles Jr.ESPN
Holiday BowlUSC vs LouisvilleESPN
12/27/2023Texas BowlTexas A&M vs Oklahoma StateRoy Philpott, Roddy Jones and Taylor McGregorESPN
12/28/2023Fenway BowlBoston College vs SMUChris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Sherree BurrussESPN
12/28/2023Pinstripe BowlRutgers vs MiamiDrew Carter, Rod Gilmore and Taylor DavisESPN
12/28/2023Pop-Tarts BowlKansas State vs NC StateAnish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul CarcaterraESPN
12/28/2023Alamo BowlArizona vs OklahomaTom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole CubelicESPN
12/29/2023Gator BowlKentucky vs ClemsonWes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor TannebaumESPN
12/29/2023Sun BowlOregon State vs Notre DameESPN
12/29/2023Liberty BowlMemphis vs Iowa StateJohn Schriffen, Rocky Boiman and Dawn DavenportESPN
12/29/2023Cotton BowlOhio State vs MissouriDave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Lunginbill
12/30/2023Peach BowlOle Miss vs Penn StateMark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint KessenichESPN
12/30/2023Orange BowlGeorgia vs FSUJoe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie GeorgeESPN
12/30/2023Music City BowlAuburn vs MarylandTaylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa LangABC
Arizona BowlToledo vs Wyoming
1/1/2024ReliaQuest BowlLSU vs WisconsinBrian Custer, Rod Gilmore and Lauren SislerESPN2
1/1/2024Citrus BowlIowa vs TennesseeDave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla BurtonABC
1/1/2024Fiesta BowlOregon vs LibertyBob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris BuddenESPN
1/1/2024Rose BowlMichigan vs AlabamaChris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura RutledgeESPN
1/1/2024Sugar BowlWashington vs TexasSean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath and Katie GeorgeESPN

What networks are carrying the Orange Bowl and Fiesta Bowl?

Besides the rest of the bowl games, the Orange Bowl featuring Florida State vs Georgia will be broadcasted by ESPN, which owns broadcast rights for the game through 2025.

Meanwhile, the Fiesta Bowl between Oregon and Liberty will also be broadcast by ESPN. The media giant outbid Fox for the broadcasting rights in 2011 and has been airing the bowl game since.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season

