Bowl season is upon us, and teams have geared up for one last time of footballing action before the college football season ends. With a plethora of matchups set up for the best viewing experience, let's take a look at who will be announcing these games.

Who are the announcers of every College Football Bowl Games in 2023-24?

With ESPN and ABC splitting up broadcasting duties, fans will get to enjoy a lot of their favorite announcers calling games. As we close in on the College Football Playoff bowls, as well as the national championship, these are the top announcers for bowl games.

Date Bowl Name Matchup Announcers Channel 12/16/2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl Georgia Southern vs Ohio Drew Carter, Dustin Fox and Stormy Buonantony ESPN 12/16/2023 New Orleans Bowl Louisiana vs Jacksonville State Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Taylor Davis ESPN 12/16/2023 Cure Bowl Appalachian State vs Miami (OH) Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden ABC 12/16/2023 New Mexico Bowl New Mexico State vs Fresno State Clay Matvick, Rod Gilmore and Lauren Sisler ESPN 12/16/2023 LA Bowl Boise State vs UCLA Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton ABC 12/16/2023 Independence Bowl Texas Tech vs Cal Kevin Connors, Rocky Boiman and Marilyn Payne ESPN 12/18/2023 Famous Toastery Bowl Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion Dave Neal, Tom Luginbill and Abby Labar ESPN 12/19/2023 Frisco Bowl Marshall vs UTSA Jorge Sedano, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport ESPN 12/21/2023 Boca Raton Bowl South Florida vs Syracuse Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen and Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN 12/22/2023 Gasparilla Bowl UCF vs Georgia Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum ESPN 12/23/2023 Birmingham Bowl Duke vs Troy Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic and Taylor Davis ABC 12/23/2023 Camellia Bowl Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason and Ashley Stroehlein ESPN 12/23/2023 Armed Forces Bowl James Madison vs Air Force Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra ABC 12/23/2023 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Utah State vs Georgia State Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Morgan Uber ESPN 12/23/2023 68 Ventures Bowl South Alabama vs Eastern Michigan Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang ESPN 12/23/2023 Las Vegas Bowl Northwestern vs Utah Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Stormy Buonantony ABC 12/23/2023 Hawaii Bowl San Jose St. vs Coastal Carolina John Schriffen, Orlando Franklin and Marilyn Payne ESPN 12/26/2023 Quick Lane Bowl Bowling Green vs Minnesota Connor Onion, Dustin Fox and Tori Petri ESPN 12/26/2023 First Responder Bowl Texas State vs Rice Dave Neal, Aaron Murray and Morgan Uber ESPN 12/26/2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl Kansas vs UNLV Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony ESPN 12/27/2023 Military Bowl Tulane vs Virginia Tech Jay Alter, Rene Ingoglia, and Alex Chappell ESPN 12/27/2023 Duke's Mayo Bowl West Virginia vs UNC Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen and Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN Holiday Bowl USC vs Louisville ESPN 12/27/2023 Texas Bowl Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones and Taylor McGregor ESPN 12/28/2023 Fenway Bowl Boston College vs SMU Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Sherree Burruss ESPN 12/28/2023 Pinstripe Bowl Rutgers vs Miami Drew Carter, Rod Gilmore and Taylor Davis ESPN 12/28/2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl Kansas State vs NC State Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra ESPN 12/28/2023 Alamo Bowl Arizona vs Oklahoma Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic ESPN 12/29/2023 Gator Bowl Kentucky vs Clemson Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum ESPN 12/29/2023 Sun Bowl Oregon State vs Notre Dame ESPN 12/29/2023 Liberty Bowl Memphis vs Iowa State John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport ESPN 12/29/2023 Cotton Bowl Ohio State vs Missouri Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Lunginbill 12/30/2023 Peach Bowl Ole Miss vs Penn State Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich ESPN 12/30/2023 Orange Bowl Georgia vs FSU Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George ESPN 12/30/2023 Music City Bowl Auburn vs Maryland Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang ABC Arizona Bowl Toledo vs Wyoming 1/1/2024 ReliaQuest Bowl LSU vs Wisconsin Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore and Lauren Sisler ESPN2 1/1/2024 Citrus Bowl Iowa vs Tennessee Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton ABC 1/1/2024 Fiesta Bowl Oregon vs Liberty Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden ESPN 1/1/2024 Rose Bowl Michigan vs Alabama Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge ESPN 1/1/2024 Sugar Bowl Washington vs Texas Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath and Katie George ESPN

What networks are carrying the Orange Bowl and Fiesta Bowl?

Besides the rest of the bowl games, the Orange Bowl featuring Florida State vs Georgia will be broadcasted by ESPN, which owns broadcast rights for the game through 2025.

Meanwhile, the Fiesta Bowl between Oregon and Liberty will also be broadcast by ESPN. The media giant outbid Fox for the broadcasting rights in 2011 and has been airing the bowl game since.

