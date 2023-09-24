Who are the Colorado-Oregon football game announcers today? All you need to know about Week 4 game’s coverage team

Following an impressive start to the season, No. 19 Colorado squares up against No. 10 Oregon at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday. Both the Buffaloes and the Ducks have won their three games so far and they meet to show superiority in the Pac-12.

This matchup marks the first conference contest for Deion Sanders as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Notably, he only has this season to compete in the Pac-12 as the Buffaloes return to the Big 12 ahead of the 2024 college football season after making the decision during the offseason.

Who are the Colorado vs. Oregon game announcers today?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The game between Colorado and Oregon will be live for television viewers on ESPN-owned ABC. The broadcast crew for the game includes some of the best in the industry. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, and Katie George are set to bring fans the thrill of the game with their coverage.

Joe Tessitore will be in charge of play-by-play announcements for the exciting game. Jesse Palmer will work as an analyst, giving top-notch insight on the game while Katie George will work as a sideline reporter in Eugene, giving ample details of the game at Autzen Stadium.

As always, ABC promises to deliver the game with a premium experience to college football fans across the country.

Notably, fans can also catch up with the game through live streaming via over-the-top subscription service ESPN+. The match is also available online on Fubo TV.

Colorado vs Oregon preview

After a challenging 1-11 season in 2022 under two coaches, Colorado, now under the leadership of Deion Sanders, has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most intriguing narratives in the world of college football this season after a brilliant start to the season against all odds.

The Buffaloes are eager to maintain their newfound momentum as they face the Ducks in Eugene, Oregon, this weekend. This comes as a stern test for Deion Sanders and his team, and the outcome is expected to give a new outlook to the Buffaloes for the rest of the season.

On the flip side, Oregon has sights set on clinching the Pac-12 Championship this season before their move to the Big Ten in 2024. Going through the second season under the leadership of Dan Lanning, the Ducks are determined to secure a spot in the College Football Playoffs at the end of the regular season.