Who was the cover athlete on NCAA Football 14? Looking back at the last game amid EA's new College Football 25 deluxe cover release

EA's College Football 25 deluxe cover was released on Friday, with six players getting featured on the cover. The highly-anticipated game has become the talk of the town since this will be the first EA Sports College Football game series since the July 2013 release of NCAA Football 14.

Notably, former Michigan Wolverines running back Denard Robinson was the star athlete on the cover of NCAA Football back then. He graced the feature in a Michigan uniform, even though he was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars when the game was released.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A glimpse into Denard Robinson's football career

Denard Robinson committed to Michigan in 2009 and played four seasons for the Big Ten conference giants. During his time with the Wolverines, the running back racked up 6,250 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns on 427 attempts. He was the Big Ten MVP winner in 2010 and earned a First-Team All-American selection.

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Robinson in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL draft. He played four seasons with them, posting 1,058 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 263 carries.

Robinson failed to sign for any other team after his contract with the Jaguars ended in 2017. He was on the minicamps for the Chicago Bears and New York Jets but failed to make their final rosters.

In 2018, Robinson played one season with the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football. He rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown in seven games before sustaining a season-ending injury.

Who are the players on the deluxe edition of EA College Football 25 cover

Texas QB Quinn Ewers is one of the players on the cover of the deluxe edition of EA College Football 25

Following Friday's sneak peek of the deluxe edition of EA College Football 25 cover, six athletes with names on their jerseys have been identified. Texas signal-caller Quinn Ewers, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter, Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe are among the players gracing the cover.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback