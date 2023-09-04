Who is David Pollack's wife, Lindsey? Exploring the personal life of the ex-ESPN analyst and his wife

David Pollack is a prominent figure in the world of sports broadcasting and college football analysis. With his charismatic presence and insightful commentary, the former Georgia linebacker has garnered a substantial fan following over the years.

A lot of fans are familiar with his achievements as a college football player and in the sports broadcasting industry. However, there's often a level of curiosity about his personal and marital life.

Who is David Pollack's wife, Lindsey?

Lindsey Pollack was born and brought up in Lilburn, Georgia. She graduated from Parkview High School in her hometown. She initially attended the University of Cincinnati, choosing early childhood education as her major. Subsequently, she continued her academic journey and graduated from the University of Georgia.

Lindsey met David Pollack at the University of Georgia, where he was a linebacker for the Bulldogs for three seasons. The couple dated for a long time before getting married in 2005. Their marriage has maintained a strong bond since then despite the limelight.

Their marriage, which has lasted almost two decades, has produced two children, a son, Nicholas, and a daughter, Leah.

David Pollack's wife frequently joins her husband for public events as a way to express her love and support. Lindsey maintains private settings on her Instagram and other social media accounts.

The Pollack Family Foundation

Lindsey and David Pollack, together with their children, founded the Pollack Family Foundation to give back to society. The vision of the family is to ensure thriving communities and strong families within Athens and the Greater Atlanta area.

The foundation was established to promote education and motivation for individuals, families and communities regarding the advantages of proper nutrition and regular exercise. Its primary focus was to raise awareness about the issue of childhood obesity.

However, it has shifted its focus to a broader mission of empowering families by addressing basic needs and fundamental care. This expanded mission involves investing in opportunities that promote the values of "Faith. Family. Community."