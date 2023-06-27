Who is Dayton Raiola? Could the 2026 QB recruit follow in his brother Dylan's footsteps?

Dayton Raiola is part of a thriving football legacy. The legacy goes as far back as his grandfather, who played as a defensive lineman for the University of Miami. His father, Dominic Raiola, was an offensive lineman for the Nebraska Cornhuskers before going on to have a 14-year NFL career with the Detroit Lions.

Is Dayton Raiola ready to emulate his dad and brother?

Raiola’s brother, Dylan is the consensus No. 1 prospect of the 2024 football recruiting class. He has committed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs, flipping from Ohio State.

Dayton Raiola has also picked this path and is following in the footsteps of his dad and brother. The young Raiola attends Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona, where he plays as a quarterback. Although he isn’t due for college until 2026, offers have already started coming in for the young quarterback, a big sign of what’s to come.

Growing up in a family of football players had a big influence on his decision to play football. He grew up watching his father play for the Detroit Lions. His older brother, Dylan is also doing a great job of being a role model to him. He has been by his side throughout his recruitment journey and visited campuses across the country with him.

Seeing this, he is convinced of his own ability and destiny to also pursue a football career. He is not mistaken about this. As early as October 2022, he received his first college scholarship offer from his father’s alma mater, the University of Nebraska. But he acknowledges the role of his brother in his career.

He described the kind of close relationship they have:

“We have always worked together. Seeing all the success he’s had and how he has been so humble about it, he has always been the best big brother.”

He also looks forward to seeing his brother play and excel at Georgia. Having always seen him play and even played with him, he knows what he has to offer.

“He's a great brother and a great player," Dayton Raiola said. 'I'm happy for him and I can't wait to see him play at Georgia.”

It is too early to call, but there are all indications that Dayton is set to follow in the footsteps of his brother and dad. He has ample time to develop as a player in high school before deciding where he wants to commit. And when he does, the world will be ready to watch him dazzle.

